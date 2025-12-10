Dodge County crash involving semi, 2 SUV; Brookfield woman dead

article

The Brief A collision involving a semi, a Toyota RAV-4, and a Toyota Highlander occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 10 in the Township of Leroy. The Brookfield woman driving the RAV-4 lost control, crossed the center line, collided with the semi, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver and the Highlander driver sustained injuries.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash in the Township of Leroy that happened on Wednesday morning, Dec. 10. A Brookfield woman died as a result of the wreck.

Fatal crash investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded to a crash on State Highway 49 near County Highway YY around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The initial investigation shows a semi and trailer was eastbound on State Highway 49. A Toyota RAV-4, operated by a 48-year-old Brookfield woman, was westbound on 49 and following a Dodge County Highway Department plow truck that was conducting plowing operations. A third vehicle was a Toyota Highlander, being driven by a 63-year-old Campbellsport man – and traveling westbound on 49 and behind the RAV-4.

Officials say the Brookfield woman in the RAV-4 lost control and crossed the center line of the roadway and into the eastbound lane and collided with the semi. The semi pushed the RAV-4 backwards and into the path of the Toyota Highlander. The semi entered the south ditch, and the two vehicles came to rest in the roadway.

Injuries at the scene

Dig deeper:

The driver of the semi was taken to Waupun Hospital for examination. The driver of the Toyota Highlander was transported by EMS to Froedtert Hospital in West Bend with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the RAV-4 was pronounced deceased on scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending family notification.

Highway 49 was closed between County Highway YY to the south and County Highway YY to the north for the duration of the incident and subsequent investigation. Highway 49 has now reopened.