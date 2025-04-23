Green Bay On Draft: In The Moment
MILWAUKEE - The NFL Draft delivers life-changing moments to players and franchise-altering decisions for teams. FOX6's Sam Kraemer and Tim Van Vooren catch up with Mason Crosby, the Packers' all-time leading scorer, and Andrew Brandt, a former agent and front office executive, about their draft experiences and time in Titletown.
READ & WATCH: FOX6 coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay
- Green Bay home rentals, owners seek visitors
- Journey to bring the process back to Wisconsin
- Green Bay breweries collaborate on limited-edition beer
- Milwaukee looking to cash in on tourism
- Green Bay parking, homeowners plan to capitalize
- Detroit success, Green Bay looks to build momentum
- Wisconsin airports brace for traffic surge
- Milwaukee-based catering group prevents for event
- Packers' bike tradition to bring fans, teams together
- Homeowners cash in on rentals
- Milwaukee bar shuttles get fans on the road
- Milwaukee-based business tackles cleaning job
- UW-Green Bay offers unique online class
- Milwaukee's tailgate experience is the pick for many
DRAFT DIARIES: FOX6 Sports goes Beyond the Game
- Packers' Bucky Brooks an NFL Network analyst
- Packers' Mark Tauscher an ESPN Wisconsin radio host
- Badgers' Brian Calhoun inspires new generation
- Former Packers center Scott Wells shares insight
- Matt Hasselbeck's roots go back to Green Bay
- Dylan Brown's dream was always to go prod
- Hunter Wohler could get rare opportunity
- John Anderson lives his dream with the green and gold
The Source: FOX6 News interviewed Mason Crosby and Andrew Brandt.