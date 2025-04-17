The Brief Milwaukee bars will offer buses and shuttles to get fans to the 2025 NFL Draft. Bar and restaurant owners hope the big event will mean big business. The three-day draft in Green Bay starts on Thursday, April 24.



For many, the road to the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay will start 116 miles away – in Milwaukee. Shuttles and buses will give some fans a lift to and from the main event.

What they're saying:

Laura Jean Gwiazdowski has worked at Steny's Tavern & Grill in Walker's Point – a staple on game days.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We pride ourselves in it because our motto is, ‘You should be here,’" she said.

For this party, Steny's is offering more than wings and cold beer. The bar is bringing out a bus-load of fun for fans, literally.

Steny's Tavern & Grill, Milwaukee

"We have shuttle buses leaving from Steny’s here and our Pewaukee location on Thursday, Friday and Saturday," said Gwiazdowski. "Eighty-five dollars, that includes your ride there and back, your tip for the driver and parking."

The Steny's shuttle is designed to be a tailgate party on the road. Riders can buy food and drink to-go at the bar or bring their own. Gwiazdowski said people are allowed to bring a small cooler for themselves.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We’re the shuttle kings," she said.

And Steny's has the buses to back it up. The typical shuttles Steny’s uses for Brewers and Bucks games will stay parked; for the NFL Draft, they’ll use coach buses.

"This draft is going to be so good for everyone, not just Green Bay, it’s Milwaukee," said Gwiazdowski. "Not just Steny’s, it’s every business."

Related article

Emily Ho-Abegglen, marketing director for the Milwaukee Brat House, agrees.

"It’s kind of a full-circle moment of giving back to Milwaukee and Wisconsin and also giving Wisconsin a highlight," she said. "With the draft being here for the first time, it’s really exciting that we can not only offer a service for people who don’t want to stay in Green Bay or can’t stay in Green Bay, but kind of unite the whole entire state together with an event like this offering bus rides."

Ho-Abegglen also hopes out-of-towners will take away Milwaukee’s hospitality and warmth.

Milwaukee Brat House, Downtown

"We’re very welcoming," she said. "We always want someone to feel excited about the culture we’ve created in Milwaukee or in Wisconsin. That’s by getting to know our staff."

Bartender Peter Lopac will serve as a chaperone on one of the buses.

"I’ll give a little history on the way up," he said. "(Visitors) are going to see what Wisconsin’s all about – and not just our hospitality, the way we treat people. I just want them to know you’re going to have a great time and just be ready for a party."

What you can do:

The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay takes place over the course of three days: Thursday, April 24; Friday, April 25; and Saturday, April 26. Shuttles will take fans to-and-from each day.

More information on the 2025 NFL Draft shuttles – including the opportunity to purchase seats online – be found on Steny's Milwaukee, Steny's Lake Country and Milwaukee Brat House websites.