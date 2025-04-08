Expand / Collapse search

NFL Draft Diaries: Matt Hasselbeck's roots go back to Green Bay

Published  April 8, 2025 9:52pm CDT
Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game by opening our latest "Draft Diary."

The Brief

    • Matt Hasselbeck went on to become a pro bowler and a Super Bowl quarterback.
    • FOX6 Sports will present "Draft Diaries" every Tuesday night between now and draft week.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Once a late-round selection by the Green Bay Packers, Matt Hasselbeck went on to become a pro bowler and a Super Bowl quarterback.

Despite all of his successes, he will never forget how his professional career began.

