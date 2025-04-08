NFL Draft Diaries: Matt Hasselbeck's roots go back to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Once a late-round selection by the Green Bay Packers, Matt Hasselbeck went on to become a pro bowler and a Super Bowl quarterback.
Despite all of his successes, he will never forget how his professional career began.
Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game by opening our latest "Draft Diary."
