Draft Diaries: Packers' Mark Tauscher an ESPN Wisconsin radio host
GREEN BAY, Wis. - It was a whirlwind from not even really playing early in his college career to being drafted by his home-state Green Bay Packers.
Mark Tauscher lived out his dream of playing for the Packers and is now a radio host for ESPN Wisconsin and analyst for the Badgers. The draft certainly opened doors for him.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Tim Van Vooren opens our latest Draft Diary as he goes Beyond the Game.
The Source: The information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.