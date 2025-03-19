Expand / Collapse search

Draft Diaries: Packers' Mark Tauscher an ESPN Wisconsin radio host

By
Published  March 19, 2025 6:45pm CDT
Beyond the Game
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Draft Diaries: Mark Tauscher

It was a whirlwind from not even really playing early in his college career to being drafted by his home-state Green Bay Packers for Mark Tauscher.

The Brief

    • It was a whirlwind from not even really playing early in his college career to being drafted by his home-state Green Bay Packers for Mark Tauscher.
    • The draft certainly opened doors for him.
    • FOX6 News will present "Draft Diaries" every Tuesday night between now and draft week.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - It was a whirlwind from not even really playing early in his college career to being drafted by his home-state Green Bay Packers.

Mark Tauscher lived out his dream of playing for the Packers and is now a radio host for ESPN Wisconsin and analyst for the Badgers. The draft certainly opened doors for him.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Tim Van Vooren opens our latest Draft Diary as he goes Beyond the Game.

The Source: The information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.

Beyond the GameNFL Draft Green BaySportsGreen Bay