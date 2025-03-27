NFL Draft: Green Bay home rentals, owners seek visitors

The Brief Green Bay-area property owners are still looking for visitors to rent their homes. Organizers expect 250,000 people to come to Wisconsin for the 2025 NFL Draft. Owners said there is a way fans could save hundreds of dollars on a rental.



Organizers expect 250,000 people to come to Wisconsin for the 2025 NFL Draft. With the main event one month away, some Green Bay-area property owners are still looking for visitors to rent their homes.

What they're saying:

Briar Schultz showed FOX6 News around his home, which is about 15 minutes away from Lambeau Field. He still hopes to rent it for the 2025 NFL Draft.

"We have that neighborhood vibe and feel, and it gives folks the opportunity to tailgate in the front yard, in the background, hang out in the house, and connect with the neighbors," said Schultz.

The co-owner of 1919 Properties, named after the year the Packers were founded, said there's just one issue: "There's a lot of houses."

1919 Properties rental available for NFL Draft in Green Bay

By the numbers:

Schultz estimates Packers fans can pick between 200 and 300 homes to rent for a "normal" game weekend. But for the draft, he said the total is closer to 1,000.

"If you've looked before, I'd say look again," he said. "There's a lot of housing available."

That's because homeowners, like Leanne Wick, want in on the action. The Wicks have lived on Watermolen Avenue for 25 years, long enough for her three sons to enjoy all the perks as neighbors to Lambeau Field, like the time Coca-Cola filmed a Super Bowl commercial in their backyard.

"I thought all the fun we've had with the Packers, maybe we could share our place with someone else that's coming to town and let them experience some of the fun," she said. "We haven't rented the house yet. Hopefully, we'll rent it."

Wick home available to rent for NFL Draft in Green Bay

Wicks plans to rent her home for $2,500 a night. She and her husband would move out of their five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home for the week.

"You think, 'Do I want all these people in my house?' But I just think it would be fun, and I'm just ready to do it," she said.

Wicks is ready for her name to be called by someone coming to rent around Lambeau Field.

Need a rental?

What you can do:

Both Schultz and Wick said there is a way draft attendees could save hundreds of dollars on a rental – just book directly with the property owner instead of a third party like Airbnb.

How does $2,500 per night compare to a hotel? A five-bedroom house can theoretically sleep up to 10 people, so $2,500 divided by 10 is about $250 per night.

A hotel room for one adult in Appleton is around $370 per night, plus taxes.