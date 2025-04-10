NFL Draft Diaries: Dylan Brown's dream was always to go pro

The Brief Like many kids who grow up and play football, Dylan Brown's dream is to play in the NFL. FOX6 Sports will present "Draft Diaries" every Tuesday night between now and draft week.



With the NFL Draft quickly approaching in Green Bay, the latest "Draft Diary" highlights one prospect who is tackling the challenge of making it to the pros.

Like many kids who grow up and play football, Dylan Brown's dream is – you guessed it – to play in the NFL.

The backstory:

The Mequon native began his career at Homestead High School as a safety before he moved to cornerback in college for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

As a four-year starter for the Falcons, Brown finished with 162 tackles and four interceptions. He also holds the school record with 48 career pass deflections.

"It's been my calling. It's been my dream since I was a kid," Brown said. "I like being up close and personal with receivers. I would definitely say my strength and my speed are definitely my two strong suits."

Going pro was always the plan for Brown, and confidence is key.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"When I trained at Athlete Innovations in Tampa, Florida, comparing myself to other guys that, you know, that have played against Shedeur Sanders and played against Cam Skattebo, you know just guys that played against them on a weekly basis, and physically I'm competing with them, I definitely think that's when something clicked that I definitely have a shot, for sure."

In preparation for the draft, Brown has been training nonstop for months.

In March, he showed off his skills in front of 32 teams at Wisconsin's Pro Day, where he churned out some eye-popping numbers.

At 6-4 and 202 pounds, he ran a blazing 4.47 40-yard dash, had a 34.5-inch vertical and did 19 reps on the bench press.

Related article

"I definitely think I did pretty well," he said. "All the training I did definitely paid off."

Since his Pro Day, he has had conversations with a few NFL teams, and soon he hopes to join other players from the D3 ranks, like Hartford's Quinn Meinerz, in the pros.

"Maybe sneak in probably the last two rounds, maybe. That would be a miracle. I don't know how I would react emotionally," Brown said. "I know I'm going to get into a rookie camp. I have the utmost confidence in myself that I will, and I have to make sure I take advantage of any opportunity that gets given to me at all."

Local perspective:

So what would an NFL team get if they took a chance on a defensive back who proved he has the size and speed to play in the NFL?

"They are gaining a very disciplined, loyal and hardworking athlete but also bring good energy to the locker room as well. I've been told that I make guys around me better. I promise that they wouldn't regret it," he said. "That 53-man roster, it would be a dream come true."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Soon he's hoping that lifelong dream will become a reality.

During the NFL Draft, Brown will be back at school watching everything unfold with his friends and family as he waits for that one special call.

Related article