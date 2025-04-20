NFL Draft in Green Bay: Milwaukee-based business tackles cleaning job

The Brief It takes a lot of work to make an event like the NFL Draft go off without a hitch, and cleaning services are a big part of that. A Milwaukee-based business, Gibraltar Industries Inc., will be taking care of janitorial duties during the draft. It's part of the NFL’s Draft Source Program.



They won’t be in the spotlight at the 2025 NFL Draft, but the janitorial crews behind the scenes will play a major role in making Green Bay shine.

And there's a small Milwaukee-based business taking on the big cleanup this week.

We’ve all been there, a messy venue or a bathroom that’s seen better days.

What we know:

Shannon Jefferson, CEO of Gibraltar Industries Inc., is making sure that won’t happen during the NFL Draft — not on her watch.

"No one really notices how important janitorial work is until they reach to get some toilet tissue, and it’s not there," said Shannon Jefferson. "Me and my team are responsible for all the VIP areas that surround the actual event space. That means keeping all of the surfaces clean, keeping the area clean and keeping it sanitized so everyone leaves here, and they’re healthy when they leave."

The VIP areas are around the main stage. They’re expansive too.

"It looks tiny from there…it’s not. It spans the whole parking lot," Jefferson added.

Jefferson sent FOX6 pictures of past projects – showing nearly every surface spotless.

The mother of three is no stranger to big events.

Local perspective:

"Helped out with the DNC when it came. We also helped out with the RNC when it came. We also do Summerfest every year," Jefferson said.

Jefferson is one of several Milwaukee business owners tapped to help with the draft through NFL’s Draft Source Program.

"Gibraltar Industries started out as a stroke of passion in a time trial. At the end of the day... this is what I live, eat, breathe, sleep every single day," Jefferson said. "I love this. I love cleaning. Cleaning is in my blood, it’s what I enjoy doing."

"I’m always nervous going into a project. Even though I know what I’m doing, I’m always nervous. Once we get in there, and we get adjusted, and we get going, and it’s done, I’m always like ‘we did that,'" she added.

Jefferson says she’ll have around 28 people on her team.

She worked closely with business leaders in Milwaukee and Green Bay to help with hiring.