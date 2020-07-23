Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes becomes partial owner of Kansas City Royals
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is switching sports -- sort of. The MVP is now a partial owner of the Kansas City Royals MLB team.
Packers donate player-directed grants of $125K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Sherman Phoenix
The Green Bay Packers announced they are donating two player-directed $125,000 grants, one to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and one to Sherman Phoenix.
UW-Whitewater among programs affected by WIAC decision to cancel fall sports
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled all fall sports due to COVID-19, a ruling that includes UW-Whitewater.
NCAA allowing major college football to start early
The NCAA announced Tuesday that football programs will be permitted to start their 2020 seasons early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reports: Phillies Tuesday night matchup with Yankees postponed, more Marlins test positive
For the second day in a row, the scheduled game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees has been postponed as another team deals with an outbreak, according to reports.
Brewers rally past Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings: 'We did a lot right in the ninth'
PITTSBURGH — Eric Sogard doubled home Brock Holt in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a rain-delayed 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.The Brewers trailed by four entering the ninth but took advantage of another shaky performance by the Pittsburgh bullpen to force extra innings.
Racing Sausages adopt travel schedule, will show up at variety of 'surprise' locations
MILWAUKEE -- The beloved Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages will adopt a travel schedule to start the 2020 season, showing up at a variety of “surprise” locations throughout the Milwaukee-area to stage the cherished 6th inning tradition.On select home game dates, a race from a different, unique location will be shown on the scoreboard in the middle of the 6th frame.
Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season
NEW YORK — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league's plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.As veterans begin reporting to training camps this week, Goodell noted Monday how COVID-19 has “turned the world upside down.”“COVID-19 will continue to present a major challenge to nearly every area of American life.
Menomonee Falls halts little league season due to COVID cases
MENOMONEE FALLS -- It's unclear how many kids or coaches have tested positive for coronavirus, but it's enough for the organization's president to take action — and suspend the season.
'Get the he-- out of the country:' Mike Ditka slams NFL players who kneel during the national anthem
CHICAGO -- Mike Ditka has repeatedly voiced his dismay over NFL players kneeling during the “Start-Spangled Banner."Now that he’s the chairman of X League, a new women’s football organization, the legendary coach said he wouldn’t want his league's players to take a knee during the national anthem either.The NFL Hall of Famer reiterated his disdain for the gesture during an interview with TMZ Sports where he said those who can’t respect the national anthem can “get the he-- out of the country.”“That’s the way I feel,” Ditka said. “Of course, I’m old fashioned, so I’m only going to say what I feel.”During the 2016 season, Colin Kaepernick popularized kneeling during the anthem as a way to protest police brutality and social injustices that often affect Black people.The gesture was initially condemned by many as being disrespectful to the American flag, the anthem and military — which is the defense Ditka referenced.“You don’t protest against the flag and you don’t protest against this country who’s given you the opportunities to make a living playing a sport that you never thought would happen.
Report: Marlins home opener canceled with 12 players, 2 coaches testing positive for COVID-19
PHILADELPHIA -- 12 Miami players and two members of the coaching staff have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in Philadelphia.ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team's home opener has been canceled as the team remains in Philadelphia to undergo testing with those who tested positive under quarantine.The number of total cases in the clubhouse in recent days is now at least 14.The Miami Marlins scratched right-hander Jose Urena from his scheduled start Sunday in Philadelphia and delayed their postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak within the team.No reason was given for Urena being scratched in the series finale, which Miami won 11-6.Manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia, and they planned to arrive in Miami hours before their now-canceled home opener against Baltimore.“The guys that tested positive are quarantined here in Philly,” Mattingly said.
Milwaukee Brewers fall to Cubs 9-1; Chicago takes 2 of 3 in opening series
CHICAGO — Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 on Sunday, July 26 to take two of three in their opening series.Chatwood (1-0) gave the Cubs just the sort of outing they were looking for after working mostly out of the bullpen last season.
2020 Opening Day
The Milwaukee Brewers opened the 2020 Major Legue Baseball season with a trip to Wrigley Field. Even in Chicago Cubs territory, there were folks repping the Crew.
Giants' pitcher Sam Coonrod refuses to kneel during Black Lives Matter moment because of faith
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod was the only player to stand during a moment honoring the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, telling reporters after the game that as a Christian he “can’t kneel before anything besides God.”MLB provided teams with a long black ribbon that players on both sides jointly held as they kneeled in unity.TRUMP WANTS PLAYERS TO STAND DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM AFTER HE SAYS HE WILL THROW FIRST PITCH AT YANKEES GAMEEvery player and coach from the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees took part in the demonstration ahead of their game, but hours later, Coonrod stood alone.I’m a Christian," he said, according to TMZ Sports. “So I just believe that I can’t kneel before anything besides God.”
Down in Disney, Bucks hope to finish the job this season
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- There were no defenders nearby.
Yanks, Nats kneel in Black Lives Matter salute; Fauci's toss
WASHINGTON — The Nationals and Yankees knelt in unison before the first game of the baseball season as part of an opening day ceremony Thursday night that featured references to the Black Lives Matter movement, the coronavirus pandemic -- including an off-the-mark first pitch by Dr.
'Confident that we'll get a season:' Packers' president discusses 2020 outlook at virtual shareholder meeting
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers' annual shareholders meeting, like many other events during the COVID-19 pandemic, was held virtually on Thursday, July 23.
WIAA decides there will be fall sports, but start dates have been changed
MILWAUKEE -- The body that oversees Wisconsin high school sports recommended Thursday that schools offer fall sports but delay start dates by several weeks as the coronavirus surges across the state.The Wisconsin Interscholastic Association Board of Control voted 8-3 to approve pushing back the start date for girls golf, tennis and swimming to Aug. 17.