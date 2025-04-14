2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay; Milwaukee-based catering group preps for event

The Brief Saz's Hospitality Group is catering the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. Saz’s will also cater draft events in Milwaukee in partnership with Visit Milwaukee during Milwaukee Tailgate Week. In the coming days, teams of people from Saz's will start going up north to make sure everything is running and ready for the entire draft.



Serving up a taste of Wisconsin at the 2025 NFL Draft, a Milwaukee-based company known for catering is ready to put on a show of its own.

Saz's preps for Green Bay

What we know:

Saz's Hospitality Group is gearing up to cater the draft. It is one of several Milwaukee-based companies the NFL selected to help.

Saz’s sales manager Charlie Schnell said they’re setting up a full kitchen in the Lambeau Field parking lot for the operation.

"We’re going to be catering for the setup, the setup staff, workers that are taking part in the NFL Draft, we’re going to be catering them fresh meals throughout the whole week of the NFL Draft," Schnell said. "There’s going to be some Wisconsin-themed items. We’re going to have salmon and short ribs and some of the Saz’s favorites as well."

Milwaukee draft events

Dig deeper:

Saz’s will also cater draft events in Milwaukee in partnership with Visit Milwaukee during Milwaukee Tailgate Week, running from April 24-26 – alongside the draft. One will be at Saz’s South Second venue in the Walker’s Point neighborhood.

"We have the infrastructure, the staff, the experience," Saz’s director of business development Jaime Peterson said. "I’m excited to meet the people that are going to be here. I’m also excited to put together really good events with all of our vendors."

Workers want to make a lasting impression.

In the coming days, teams of people from Saz's will start going up to Green Bay to make sure everything is running and ready for the entire NFL Draft.

"Being a veteran-owned business, that was a draw. It’s been about a year in the making," Schnell said. "It’s going to be a hectic week. There’s going to be so many people in Green Bay."

