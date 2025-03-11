Draft Diaries: Packers' Bucky Brooks an NFL Network analyst

The Brief The NFL Draft will be in Green Bay this year and runs Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26. Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game to get things started with a Green Bay Packers Super Bowl champion: Bucky Brooks. FOX6 News will present "Draft Diaries" every Tuesday night between now and draft week.



The NFL Draft will be in Green Bay this year.

Local perspective:

It runs Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26.

Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game to get things started with a Green Bay Packers Super Bowl champion: Bucky Brooks.

Brooks now works as an analyst for the NFL Network. He says it will be amazing to see his old residence, Green Bay, being the center of the football world in late April.

What's next:

FOX6 News will present "Draft Diaries" every Tuesday night between now and draft week.