Draft Diaries: John Anderson lives his dream with the green and gold
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Growing up in Waukesha, what kid wouldn't want to get drafted and then play for the Green Bay Packers? That's the path followed by John Anderson – the subject of our latest Draft Diary.
Anderson played a dozen years with the Packers and later worked at FOX6 News. He is a member of the Packers Hall of Fame.
Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game.
The Source: The information in this post was produced by the FOX6 Sports team.