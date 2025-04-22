Draft Diaries: John Anderson lives his dream with the green and gold

The Brief John Anderson grew up in Waukesha and ended up playing for the Green Bay Packers. FOX6 Sports will present "Draft Diaries" every Tuesday night between now and the NFL Draft.



Growing up in Waukesha, what kid wouldn't want to get drafted and then play for the Green Bay Packers? That's the path followed by John Anderson – the subject of our latest Draft Diary.

Anderson played a dozen years with the Packers and later worked at FOX6 News. He is a member of the Packers Hall of Fame.

Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game.

