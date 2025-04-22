Expand / Collapse search

Draft Diaries: John Anderson lives his dream with the green and gold

Published  April 22, 2025 9:43pm CDT
NFL Draft Diaries: John Anderson

    • John Anderson grew up in Waukesha and ended up playing for the Green Bay Packers.
    • FOX6 Sports will present "Draft Diaries" every Tuesday night between now and the NFL Draft.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Growing up in Waukesha, what kid wouldn't want to get drafted and then play for the Green Bay Packers? That's the path followed by John Anderson – the subject of our latest Draft Diary.

Anderson played a dozen years with the Packers and later worked at FOX6 News. He is a member of the Packers Hall of Fame.

Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game.

