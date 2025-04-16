NFL Draft 2025; Packers' bike tradition to bring fans, teams together

The Brief The tradition of Green Bay Packers players riding children's bikes out to practice during training camp will be adapted to be part of this year's NFL Draft. Since 1958, the Green Bay Packers players have struck the unique deal with young fans. Draft organizers want other teams to get a piece of it too.



The next NFL superstar could soon walk across the stage outside Lambeau Field at the "theater" for the 2025 NFL Draft.

It's going to be full of people next week.

What we know:

Since 1958, the Green Bay Packers players have struck a unique deal with young fans. They bargain a ride on a kids' bicycle out to the practice field in exchange for a quick conversation with an NFL player.

It's a memory so many Packers fans have. Draft organizers want other teams to get a piece of it too.

Inside a production facility, just 10 minutes from Lambeau Field, the project is part-passion, part-precision, and every part Packers.

The team at Elevate97 in Ashwaubenon puts its own spin on this year's draft. They're custom-wrapping 32 bikes with the logo and branding of each NFL team.

What they're saying:

Kristin Laursen is the senior director of marketing & creative for Elevate97.

"It's such a unique part of the history of the organization," Laursen said. "When you do graphics of that nature, they're produced, and then they're kiss-cut. [...] "There's nothing flat on the bike. Everything is rounded, so making sure that those graphics are applied without creasing, without wrinkling, without bubbling is a little bit of a tedious process, but it looks pretty great when it's done."

It's a sign of just how far this tradition has come in 66 years.

It has provided unforgettable moments for the Packers' youngest fans and their players just in the short ride out to the practice field.

The Packers used this as part of their bid for the draft. They made bikes and shipped them to the NFL offices in New York.

"We heard stories that maybe these bikes were being ridden up and down the hallways at NFL Headquarters," said Packers director of public affairs. "I mean, they just had some fun with it, and it's like, 'yeah, only in Green Bay.'"

They're hoping the bikes can bring every team together during the NFL Draft. The Packers hope these bikes will be used to bring fans together.

