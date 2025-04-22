NFL Draft 2025: Milwaukee's tailgate experience is the pick for many

The Brief The NFL Draft is in the Green Bay, but Milwaukee is getting in on the action too. VISIT Milwaukee helped create the perfect Milwaukee Tailgate Week, tied to the NFL Draft.



NFL Draft day is nearing, and the excitement is mounting as football culture is huge in our area. Wisconsinites know how to throw a good party and Milwaukee’s tailgate experience is the pick for many.

Milwaukee tailgate experience for NFL Draft

What we know:

Complete with a 2,100-square-foot LED screen, Jay Saunders with Potawatomi Casino Hotel shared how the Potawatomi Sportsbook is Milwaukee's tailgate central for the 2025 NFL Draft.

"The draft may be in Green Bay, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be partying in Milwaukee," Saunders said. "You will be able to watch all the different coverage, place bets on, let’s say, who the overall pick will be, who the Packers might select. It has been fun, so people can some in place a bet. If they are not gamblers, come in and watch sports."

"You get to learn a lot about other people and how the people feel about the game too and their team," said Michael Love, a football fan.

Saunders said teaming up with VISIT Milwaukee has helped create the perfect Milwaukee Tailgate Week.

"We want to have something for all of our guests. Whether you love slot machines, sports, great food, live music we want to be the Midwest’s true entertainment destination for entertainment. This sportsbook has kicked it up to a new level," Saunders said.

The NFL Draft being held in Green Bay is a win for Milwaukee.

"We really wanted to take advantage of it. We knew fans would be coming to Milwaukee or staying in Milwaukee before heading up to Green Bay or maybe on their way home from the draft," said Josh Albrecht, VISIT Milwaukee’s Chief Marketing Officer. "We need to throw a party." "You can take a tour of football related historical sites, Wisconsin’s Athletic Hall of Fame, the Packers Field, the Journey House by the Domes, go and see where the Packers used to play American Family Field."

Get inside the huddle

What we know:

On Saturday night, you can get inside the huddle at Panther Arena.

"Super family-friendly, come experience the event and see Jordy Nelson, see Nick Collins, see Mason Crosby and hear from those Packer legends of what the draft was like for them," Albrecht added.

A series of events making sure there's plenty to do, see, eat and drink. That's why Theresa Nemetz says her Milwaukee Food and City tours can take you to the party around town.

"We are so excited about the NFL draft. We have been waiting for this for years. We are actually calling it a draft day tour. A great way to have some beer and enjoy the history of Milwaukee’s great pubs," Nemetz said.

If you decide to take your tailgate to Green Bay, Nemetz said hop on.

"So what we are doing is providing transportation, picking up at all the hotels in downtown Milwaukee as well as the airport and driving up there safely and back again," Nemetz said. "Of course, have some Wisconsin-made snacks for them and water. It brings people together, you can enjoy, have some cocktails and just be able to enjoy the ride."

Jordy Nelson's tailgate party is only $5 with a special code, "VISIT."

Learn more about the local events for Milwaukee Tailgate week or ways to book a tour in town or shuttle to Green Bay.