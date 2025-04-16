NFL Draft Diaries: Hunter Wohler could get rare opportunity

The Brief Hunter Wohler grew up in Muskego before playing safety at Wisconsin and could be drafted at the NFL Draft. FOX6 Sports will present "Draft Diaries" every Tuesday night between now and draft week.



The chance to get drafted by an NFL team in one's home state is rare, but this year in Green Bay, that could happen to a former Wisconsin Badger.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Hunter Wohler grew up in Muskego before playing safety at Wisconsin.

"Honestly, it’s special because I don’t think in my lifetime the draft will ever be in Green Bay again," he said. "So, it’s definitely special being from Wisconsin, playing in Wisconsin to have the opportunity to have my name called in Wisconsin as well."

He is projected to be picked late in the NFL Draft.

Related article