NFL Draft Diaries: Hunter Wohler could get rare opportunity
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The chance to get drafted by an NFL team in one's home state is rare, but this year in Green Bay, that could happen to a former Wisconsin Badger.
Hunter Wohler grew up in Muskego before playing safety at Wisconsin.
"Honestly, it’s special because I don’t think in my lifetime the draft will ever be in Green Bay again," he said. "So, it’s definitely special being from Wisconsin, playing in Wisconsin to have the opportunity to have my name called in Wisconsin as well."
He is projected to be picked late in the NFL Draft.
