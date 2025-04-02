NFL Draft: Green Bay breweries collaborate on limited-edition beer

The Brief Nine Green Bay breweries collaborated on a limited-edition beer. "8th Round Downtown Pale Ale" was created for the NFL Draft. When the NFL Draft is done, the beer will be too.



When it comes to winning, you need the right team. Some Green Bay breweries came together to create a limited-edition beer for the upcoming NFL Draft.

‘8th Round Downtown’

The backstory:

Nine Green Bay breweries collaborated on the beer that’s called "8th Round Downtown Pale Ale." It was brewed at Badger State Brewing, which sits in the shadows of Lambeau Field.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"It’s a calm before the madness here, but we are just in full prep mode," said Jennifer Radloff, Badger State Brewing event director.

"Usually, you see one other brewery collabing, maybe three breweries total, but nine is quite intense," she added.

8th Round Downtown Pale Ale collaboration for NFL Draft

Creating the beer has been a quick process. Planning began in late January. The beer was brewed about two weeks later. It was canned in mid-March.

"I think everybody knew they were just really excited to do something for the upcoming community event," Radloff said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Where to get it

What you can do:

Cans of 8th Round Downtown Pale Ale will be sold at the Draft City Music Fest. They will also be available at the taprooms of the nine breweries. When the NFL Draft is done, the beer will be too.

"We’re all a lot more than beer," Radloff said. "We’re very much community-driven and very excited to kind of showcase our beer for everybody."

Related article

Participating Breweries Include:

Ahnapee Brewery

Badger State Brewing Company

Cocoon Brewing Company

Copper State Brewing Co.

Hinterland

Noble Roots Brewing Company

Stillmank Brewing Co.

Titletown Brewing Co.

Zambaldi Beer