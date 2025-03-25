Draft Diaries: Badgers' Brian Calhoun inspires new generation

The Brief Brian Calhoun was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft with the 74th overall pick. The former running back went from Colorado to Wisconsin, and in one season for the Badgers in 2005, he led the Big Ten in scoring and all-purpose yards that year. Since his playing days, Calhoun returned to his alma mater last season to become the Oak Creek Knights football coach.



What goes on behind the scenes before a player's name is called in the NFL Draft?

Leading up the big event in Green Bay, FOX6's Lily Zhao caught up with a former player who got that honor in this week's "Draft Diary."

What we know:

Oak Creek's Brian Calhoun was a force on the ground.

Brian Calhoun

The former running back went from Colorado to Wisconsin, and in one season for the Badgers in 2005, he led the Big Ten in scoring and all-purpose yards that year.

From there, he made the decision to declare for the NFL Draft after his junior season to prepare for the 2006 NFL Draft.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I talked to obviously my family, some other coaches," Calhoun said. "I talked to Coach Alvarez quite a bit about the decision. It happens really quickly and so you've kind of got to switch your mindset from playing football to getting ready for the NFL combine, Pro Day and then ultimately the NFL Draft."

Ahead of the draft, Calhoun had talks with the Packers, Rams and Patriots, so he knew he'd be drafted, but the question was where.

On April 29, 2006, the first day of the NFL Draft, which back then still featured the first three rounds on Day 1, Calhoun had a draft party with his friends and family at his parents' home in Oak Creek.

"I went and worked out in the morning and then I got back around 10 or so and then was just hunkered down for the draft," said Calhoun. "I remember having all our friends and family at the house. I remember people showing up around noon. We had food, we were laughing, watching the draft in a couple of different rooms. I didn't get drafted until the third round, so it literally became an all-day event."

What they're saying:

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "And back then, we had landlines. So, what was that like? Were you guys just staring at the phone the entire time as the hours went by?"

"As we got deeper into like the second and third round, a lot of us sat in the main living room watching the TV, watching the picks go in," said Calhoun. "I remember the landline ringing and my dad was like 'Hey everybody, it's a Detroit area code. Maybe Brian, you should pick it up.' And everybody kind of got quiet. I went and got the phone, and I ended up talking to the head coach and the general manager and they're saying they're going to pick me with next pick, and then they did a recap on TV and my name popped up as a pick for the Detroit Lions."

That's right. Calhoun was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft with the 74th overall pick.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"It was very surreal, right?" said Calhoun. "Because everybody I think has a dream of playing in the NFL, but it doesn't ever become a reality until you actually hear your name called and go through the wave of emotions. So, it was a sense of relief, a sense of joy and happiness. I was able to spend time with my family and friends. Detroit was one of the few teams I did not have any prior conversation with, and so I really wasn't expecting to get drafted by Detroit, but at the end of the day, you don't really focus on the team you get drafted by, you just focus on being drafted and getting a chance to prove to yourself that you're able to play in the National Football League."

And that he did. Calhoun played two seasons for the Lions before an ACL injury ended his career early.

Related article

"I'm happy how it went," said Calhoun. "I think there's always, you can look back and see would you do things differently. I'm fortunate enough to be drafted in the first place, so there's not anything I would change about the draft process, and I was thankful that I actually got a chance to play."

What's next:

A dream fulfilled. These days, he spends his time helping the next generation of dreamers on the football field.

Brian Calhoun

Since his playing days, Calhoun returned to his alma mater last season to become the Oak Creek Knights football coach.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He's also wrapping up his time at Divine Savior Holy Angels as their Director of Fitness and Performance.

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, Calhoun will be making a stop in Green Bay to see it.