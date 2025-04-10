The Brief The 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit broke attendance records. Organizers said it generated $213 million for the city of Detroit and the region. The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of fans.



The 2024 NFL Draft broke records in Detroit, and the people who helped bring it to life said they hope organizers in Green Bay can build the same momentum this year.

Detroit reflects on success

What they're saying:

"It was almost like an unknown holiday in the city of Detroit," said FOX 2 Detroit's Josh Landon.

As Green Bay prepares for a similar national spotlight, Landon reflects on history in his hometown. He said the most memorable part of the draft in Detroit was the people.

"Just seeing the massive crowds in the city of Detroit, breaking attendance records for the NFL draft," he said.

2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

There were more than 775,000 fans in Detroit for the three-day event. Landon wishes Titletown the same success. Now a morning news anchor in Detroit, he previously reported in Green Bay while working as a journalist in Milwaukee.

"I may have not been crazy about it, but I had to go report on the Packers, as a Lions fan," said Landon.

What's next:

As Green Bay gears up to host tens of thousands, Landon said his best advice for the city is to highlight the Green and Gold.

"Make sure the visitors get a true taste of Green Bay," he said, "that flavor and that fabric."

Boost in business

By the numbers:

That love for the league will bring fans from all over to Green Bay. It's expected to be a boost in business that city leaders hope will linger, like it did in the Motor City.

"It generated $213 million for the city of Detroit and the region," said Marty Dobek, executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission. "$161 million of that was visitors traveling to southeast Michigan."

Dobek is part of a team that helped transform Detroit for the draft. He said ensuring community buy-in built excitement.

"What went well was how we rallied the community before the draft and leading up to the draft," said Dobek. "We were very intentional with our outreach."