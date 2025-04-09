The Brief Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Packers included neighborhood parking as part of their pitch to the NFL. It's a tradition that fans of every team will be able to enjoy at this year's NFL Draft.



Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fill Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft later this month. A lot of them will need a place to park, and the league turned to homeowners for help.

Local perspective:

The draft footprint and road closures cut off access to most of the Packers-owned parking lots at and around Lambeau Field. It puts more demand on the stadium's neighbors, who will act as a welcoming committee for the neighborhood franchise.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

At the corner of Briquelet and Holiday, Mike LaMarre basically has parking cars down to a science. He is prepared for anything; he has even run a snow blower across his yard when needed in the past.

"I sit up on my truck, throw the sign on the truck, have some cocktails, and just wait until I'm full," he said.

LaMarre charges $20 per car on game days and fills up rather easily. His house is a 10-minute walk from Lambeau Field. For the NFL Draft, that proximity will drive up the price to $100.

"I had a guy from Manitowoc come, and he's like, 'I'll be there tomorrow. I'll pay ya,'" he said. "So, he drove over here. He pre-paid."

Dig deeper:

The Packers don't just rely on that level of dedication. It's necessary, logistically, which is why they included it as part of their pitch to the NFL. Discover Green Bay then created a map for anyone coming to the draft to find a place to park on a neighborhood yard.

"What floored the NFL was we suggested we also include, 'Are you offering a bathroom and tailgating?'" said Aaron Popkey, Packers director of public affairs. "The NFL said, 'Say that again.' And we said, 'Well, that's part of game days.'"

Featured article

It's a tradition that fans of every team will be able to enjoy at this year's NFL Draft.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Some fans will use their Packers season parking revenue to pay their property taxes. LaMarre said he plans to head to Titletown and use what he earns during the NFL Draft as spending money there.