The Brief Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder will be laid to rest on Friday. Corder and his partner were shot near 25th and Garfield last month. The 32-year-old's family said he had wanted to be an officer since he was a child.



Kendall Corder will be laid to rest on Friday. The Milwaukee police officer, shot near 25th and Garfield last month, died of his injuries on June 29. He was 32 years old.

Local perspective:

The Milwaukee Police Association said a public visitation for Corder took place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 11, at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield.

Funeral services were to commence at 2:30 p.m. Following the service, interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield. Corder’s family asked for his committal service to be private.

"Our goal is to make sure this family’s needs, wants are all taken care of with no worries," said Garrett Rose, the cemetery's president.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Rose also noted that the cemetery gifted the crypt to the family. So when they bury the fallen officer, all they need to focus on will be the memories and the legacy attached to his name.

Cemetery staff said Corder will be laid to rest not far from at least two other fallen MPD officers: Peter Jerving and Michael Michalski.

Flags initially placed on the property for the Fourth of July celebrations will remain for the procession, honoring the officer shot in the line of duty.

The Milwaukee Police Department's Honor Guard will pay tribute to Officer Corder during the funeral service.

"You have to be that stoic defender. Because we are guarding him until it's time to send him to his next life," MPD Sgt. Paul Graczyk said, who noted it can be a hard job to do on someone's worst day.

The MPD Honor Guard said one thing they're adding to pay tribute to Corder is a class flag from when he graduated from the academy in 2019.

Funeral services

What they're saying:

"It's a calling. They're not – they're not going to quit. They're not going to go anywhere. They're going to put on their badge tomorrow and keep protecting the citizens of the city of Milwaukee," said Alex Ayala, Milwaukee Police Association president. "We know it's dangerous, but we love to do this job."

Milwaukee Police Association President Alex Ayala

More FOX6 News coverage

What they're saying:

Corder had just over six years of experience on the job. His family told FOX6 News he had wanted to be a police officer since he was a child.

"I love being a police officer," Corder said in a video shared with FOX6. "It's an exciting job. It's never a dull day, you never know what's going to happen, and you get to help people."

Loved ones said, despite his position of authority, Corder was the sweetest soul. Family members also said the 32-year-old always wanted to be a father and was often in "Uncle mode."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Officer Kendall Corder (2019 MPD Graduation)

"Everything about Kendall provided peace and protection," said Red Rozay, Corder's older cousin. "Kendall always wanted to make you laugh, he always wanted to go the extra mile to make you comfortable."

"He was amazing. He was a very kind and gentle man," said retired MPD Sgt. Kathryn Anderer. "He just was special. You hate to say you have favorites, but he truly was one of my favorites. We had a bond, and it just wasn't police work."

Rozay said Corder spent his teen years in Cudahy. He graduated from high school in 2012, playing numerous sports along the way.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 also spoke with Corder's grandmother off camera, who said she is happy her grandson's legacy is that of bravery.

Corder's friend, Amanda Ilecki, remembered his life and the conversations they had before his death in the line of duty.

"He wanted to dive into this work at such a young age. I asked him why, he was like, ‘I feel like it's my calling,’" Ilecki said. "He was a good person, all around…Every time I ran into him, he said, ‘I still like what I'm doing.’"

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kendall Corder (Credit: Red Rozay)

Honoring the fallen

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the organization, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund

Kathryn Anderer, Corder's former sergeant, is spearheading an effort to raise $50,000 to send Corder's family and close co-workers to Washington, D.C. next spring.

Each year, law enforcement officers make the trek to the capital for National Police Week. This spring, Corder's name will be added to the memorial wall.

More FOX6 News coverage

After his death, a procession of police squads led Corder's body from the hospital to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Another procession led him to the funeral home days later.

A memorial grew outside Milwaukee Police District 2. It centered on the squad Corder and fellow Officer Christopher McCray were assigned to the night that they were shot. Flowers, balloons and letters surrounded the vehicle.

"I like the Milwaukee Police Department, and I like the first responders," said 9-year-old Ayden Segundo, who left a handwritten note at the memorial. "Thank you for protecting my city and making it a safer place for me to grow up in."

Officers from agencies across the country are in town, too, to pay their respects to Corder. Many of them are associated with the Brotherhood for the Fallen nonprofit, which formed in Chicago in 2010 to ensure that any time an officer dies in the line of duty, uniformed officers from across the country will be there.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags be flown at half-staff in Corder's honor.

Kendall Corder memorial

The backstory:

On the night of June 26, Milwaukee Police Officers Kendall Corder and Christopher McCray were shot near 25th and Garfield. They were initially called for a report of a person with a weapon, which was upgraded to shots fired while they were on the way.

When the officers arrived and stepped out of their squad, they were unexpectedly shot in an alley. Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner noted the officers were unable to return fire.

Corder dropped to the ground, and McCray – who had been shot in the foot, leg and back – ran to grab Corder's firearm and protect him, according to a criminal complaint. Backup officers and a tactical team arrived shortly after the shooting.

Related article

The two officers were taken to Froedtert Hospital, a Level I Trauma Center. McCray was released from the hospital two days after the shooting. Court filings said Corder suffered three gunshot wounds, one of which severed his spine, and died on June 29.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 22-year-old Tremaine Jones with intentional homicide, attempted homicide and endangering safety less than a week after the shooting.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said there were fights between groups of women over Jones and allegations of cheating. While at an apartment building before officers arrived, Jones fired shots into the air. The officers arrived a short time later.

According to the complaint, McCray said he and Corder were walking down an alley when he saw a flash coming from some bushes and heard a bang that "sounded like a firework." More flashes and bangs, which were gunshots, followed.

Related article

Police recovered 16 total rifle cartridge casings at the scene "consistent with the shots being fired from the bushes" as McCray described, court filings said. They later recovered a rifle along a fence line that the Milwaukee Police Department Fusion Center later determined was "consistent" with being the gun that fired all 16 rounds. Forensic investigators pulled a latent fingerprint identified as Jones' from the weapon.

The complaint said police found a social security card, birth certificate and several debit cards with Jones' name on them inside a backpack in a nearby backyard. There was also a receipt from a West Allis gun shop that showed Jones bought a gun on June 17 and picked it up on June 19.

Jones was arrested the morning after the shooting at a home nar 37th and Villard.

Additional court filings later revealed that Jones said he initially did not know the people he shot were police officers.

Jermela Kittler; Bryshawn Tyler

Milwaukee County prosecutors also charged two other people in connection to the shooting.

Court records show 19-year-old Jermela Kittler is charged with harboring/aiding a felon, and 22-year-old Bryshawn Tyler is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors said Kittler lied to police about hiding Jones in her home, where he was ultimately arrested. Court filings also said Jones sent her back to the shooting scene to try to retrieve the rifle.

Tyler's charge stems from shooting a gun from the apartment at Jones, according to court filings.