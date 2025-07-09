Milwaukee police officers shot; new information from public records

The Brief Court filings reveal new information about the police shooting that led to Officer Kendall Corder's death. Witnesses told investigators the man accused of the shooting, Tremaine Jones, was not aware he was firing at police. A preliminary hearing for Jones on Wednesday was postponed.



A witness says the man accused of killing Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder did not know he was shooting at the police.

What we know:

Officers Kendall Corder and Christopher McCray were shot near 25th and Garfield in Milwaukee on June 26 as they searched for a shooting suspect.

Now, court filings reveal the man accused of shooting the officers, Tremaine Jones, said he initially did not know the people he shot were police officers.

Tremaine Jones, Bryshawn Tyler and Jermela Kittler are all charged in connection with the case. Prosecutors say Kittler was involved in the fights that ultimately brought Jones, and later police, to 25th and Garfield that June night.

What we know:

FOX6 News got hold of video appearing to show Jones with a large firearm and yelling. Prosecutors say Tyler and Jones later got into a shootout.

Newly-filed search warrants say investigators got Jones' and Tyler's DNA to compare them to guns found at the crime scene.

In an affidavit, a witness to the fights and shootings said that after the shootout, Jones went and hid in nearby bushes. The witness said they saw Corder and McCray approaching the area Jones was hiding – they had flashlights. That is when gunshots erupted from the bushes.

Witness information

What they're saying:

After the shooting, the witness said Jones said he "did not know they were cops" and "thought it was someone else." Jones then said he had "better get out of there" because he had "just killed a cop," the court filings say.

Police found 16 rifle casings and the semi-automatic, rifle-style pistol with Jones' fingerprints. There was also a backpack with Jones' personal documents.

After the shooting, prosecutors said Kittler took Jones back to her house near 37th and Villard where the two were later arrested.

What's next:

Preliminary hearings for all three defendants – Jones, Kittler and Tyler – were scheduled for Wednesday morning, July 8. They were all pushed back.