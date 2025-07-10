Milwaukee police officer shot, effort to honor Corder in Washington, D.C.
MILWAUKEE - Efforts to honor a Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty are going national.
The backstory:
Officers Christopher McCray and Kendall Corder responded to a call about a fight.
They were shot while they were searching the neighborhood.
McCray went to the hospital and was later released. Corder died a few days later.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Friday, July 11, is when his funeral will take place.
Remembering Officer Kendall Corder
What they're saying:
FOX6 is talking to the people who knew and loved Officer Kendall Corder, including Corder's former sergeant, who thought of him like one of her own kids.
MPD Officer Corder and MPD Sergeant Anderer
Now she's looking for help honoring Corder in Washington, D.C.
As the memorial to Kendall Corder grew outside District 2 in the days after his death, so did efforts to cement his legacy.
"Toughest not being there. You try to support the other officers in the district, as much as you can, but it's tough not being there, day-to-day," said retired MPD Sergeant Kathryn Anderer.
Anderer retired as an MPD sergeant a few years ago. She was assigned to District 2.
Officer Corder and fellow officers
"He was amazing. He was a very kind and gentle man," Anderer said. "He just was special. You hate to say you have favorites, but he truly was one of my favorites. We had a bond, and it just wasn't police work."
From looking for advice and support in and out of the job, Anderer says she watched Corder blossom on the job.
But to her, he was more than a colleague.
"You are an addition to my family. You're like another one of my kids," said Anderer.
"When you heard about what happened, that had to be a gut punch," noted FOX6's Bill Miston.
"Devastation. You start questioning," replied Anderer.
Honoring Corder in Washington, D.C.
What you can do:
With Corder to be laid to rest, Anderer is spearheading the effort to raise $50,000 to send Corder's family and close co-workers to Washington, D.C. next spring.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Each year, law enforcement officers make the trek to the capital for National Police Week.
This spring, Corder's name will be added to the memorial wall.
"It is closure. You see his name on the wall, you feel he's where he's supposed to be. I get goosebumps just talking about it. It is just an amazing experience," said Anderer.
And for those closest to Corder, it's one that won't be forgotten.
How you can help
What you can do:
If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.
MPA Fallen Heroes Fund
The Source: FOX6 spoke to a retired MPD sergeant who worked with Officer Corder. FOX6 has previously reported on the shooting and death of Officer Corder.