Milwaukee Police Officer Corder dies, honor guard prepares for funeral

The Milwaukee Police Department's Honor Guard is preparing for fallen Officer Kendall Corder's funeral. Officer Corder and his partner were shot in an ambush on Thursday, June 26. Corder died the following Sunday. The MPD Honor Guard will also pay tribute with a class flag from when he graduated from the academy in 2019.



A final salute, color guard, and pallbearers.

The Milwaukee Police Department's Honor Guard will pay tribute to Officer Corder during the funeral service.

15 police officers, all different ranks, unified steps, and a stoic presence.

"We need to be the rock for the family," MPD Sergeant Paul Graczyk.

This is the Milwaukee Police Department's Honor Guard, practicing for fallen Officer Kendall Corder's funeral.

"We want to honor Officer Corder," added Graczyk.

It's a tradition and a sacred role among brothers and sisters in blue, honoring the way an officer lived.

As pallbearers, a rifle squad, and the color guard.

MPD Honor Guard practice for Ofc. Kendall Corder

"You have to be that stoic defender. Because we are guarding him until it's time to send him to his next life," added Graczyk, who noted it can be a hard job to do on someone's worst day.

But, he says it's a job.

"This is our job. And as police officers across the city are doing, we’re going to continue to do our job, and we’re going to continue to do our job no matter how we feel, because that’s what we have to do," said Graczyk.

Graczyk says one of the honor guard members worked at District 2 with Officer Corder.

This is his way of honoring him.

Remembering the fallen officers

"He wants to do this. He’s very dedicated to doing this. He’s a very strong member of our team. And he wanted to be here. He wanted specifically to be one of the pallbearers," said Graczyk.

With every step they rehearse, the MPD Honor Guard stands strong in the face of heartbreak, holding the line for fallen Officer Corder to the end of watch.

The MPD Honor Guard says one thing they're adding to pay tribute to Officer Corder is a class flag from when he graduated from the academy in 2019.

How you can help

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund