West Allis bakery raises money for fallen Milwaukee police officer

Showing support one sale at a time, a West Allis bakery is donating every penny made on Sunday, July 6, to the family of a Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty late last month.

Local perspective:

After Sunday's last phone call of the day, there's one thing you'll notice about chef Shane Rowe Sr.'s bakery. Empty, from the front to the sides.

"It's bare," he said. "I have a refrigerator here that was full."

Bishop's Sweets & Catering bakery, the West Allis bakery on 80th and Lincoln, stepped up to help.

Customers cleared out the bakery, to show support for the family of fallen Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder. He was shot in the line of duty on June 26 and died days later.

What they're saying:

"The officer paid the ultimate sacrifice and we're just thankful and grateful to be able to help out in any way we can," Rowe said. "The door swung open and nonstop today."

Dollars from selling hundreds of its signature banana puddings, and donations from the community looking to lend a hand.

The benefit even brought out several fellow officers.

"It almost would bring tears to your eyes, because you just want to see that support for the officer," Rowe said. "Every dollar that came through that door will be given to the family."

He said the support was on full display.

"It's amazing what you can do when you come together," Rowe said. "That's it, the shop is closed. Ready to go home now."

What's next:

At the end of the day, before clocking out, Rowe shared a message for Corder's loved ones.

"We definitely wanted the family to know that the community is standing with them, they're not grieving alone," he said.

They're hoping to donate at least $5,000 ahead of Corder's funeral, which is set for July 11.