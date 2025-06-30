Remembering Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder; family weighs in

The Brief Family members of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder are sharing insight into the man he was. A cousin told FOX6 News that Corder always wanted to be a police officer. Corder's grandmother noted she is happy her grandson's legacy is that of bravery.



Family members of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder are painting a picture of the man he was.

Kendall Corder

Corder and Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher McCray were shot near 25th and Garfield late on Thursday, June 26. Corder died from his injuries on Sunday. McCray was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Family members remember Corder

What we know:

Being a police officer is a position Corder wanted since he was a child, family members told FOX6 News.

New video shows Corder describing his passenger for the job.

Kendall Corder

"I love being a police officer," Corder said in the video. "It's an exciting job it's never a dull day, you never know what's going to happen and you get to help people."

What they're saying:

Family members tell FOX6 News it was always fitting for Corder to have a badge.

"Everything about Kendall provided peace and protection," said Red Rozay, Corder's older cousin.

On Monday, Rozay provided insight into the man as the city mourns Corder's passing.

"Kendall always wanted to make you laugh, he always wanted to go the extra mile to make you comfortable," Rozay said.

Kendall Corder

Rozay said Corder spent his teenage years in Cudahy. He graduated from high school in 2012, playing numerous sports along the way.

"He wanted to be a man, from the time he grew a mustache to he was gaining muscles, he wanted to be a man," Rozay said.

That man achieved his goal in 2019, when Corder graduated from the Milwaukee Police Academy. He served in District 2.

Loved ones said despite his position of authority, Corder was the sweetest soul. Family members shared video of him in "Uncle mode." Corder apparently always wanted to be a father.

Kendall Corder

"He's going to be so missed," Rozay said.

In Corder's death, his family said he is now with someone he has missed for years.

"I am ecstatic that he is able to be reunited with his mom. He loved her dearly and she loved him," Rozay said.

Rozay said she is content that her cousin is at peace.

FOX6 News also spoke with Corder's grandmother off camera. She said she is happy her grandson's legacy is that of bravery.

How you can help

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund