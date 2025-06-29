Milwaukee police officer dies, shot Thursday near 25th and Garfield

The Brief Two Milwaukee police officers were shot near 25th and Garfield on Thursday night. Officer Kendall Corder died on Sunday, June 29, after being put on life support following the injuries he sustained in the line of duty. The other officer, Christopher McCray, was released from the hospital on Saturday.



Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder died on Sunday, June 29, after he was shot in the line of duty on Thursday evening.

It was previously announced that he was put on life support due to his injuries.

Kendall Corder (Credit: Red Rozay)

Corder had just over six years of experience on the job.

Police union responds

What they're saying:

"It is with deep heartbreak that the Milwaukee Police Association shares the passing of our brother Officer Kendall Corder, who succumbed to his injuries today after a courageous fight over the past three days. We wrap our arms around his family, friends, and brothers and sisters in blue whose strength and resilience in these terrible hours have been extraordinary.

Officer Corder was shot when he and his partner were ambushed while responding to a domestic violence call with a subject with a gun. That night, Officer Corder and his partner did what officers across our city do every day: he stepped up to protect the community despite the enormous risks. This will be his legacy, as it is for every Fallen Police Officer who stood between us and danger.

We are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support of this community. Your compassion has been a source of strength for Officer Corder’s loved ones and his fellow officers. As we grieve this tragic loss, we renew our commitment to fighting for the safety and well-being of the men and women who stand on the front lines to protect all of us."

Procession for fallen officer

Watch:

A procession of police squads led Corder's body from Froedtert Hospital to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday.

Police officers shot

The backstory:

Two Milwaukee police officers were shot and wounded near 25th and Garfield on Thursday, June 26. MPD said the suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning.

The officers responded around 9 p.m. to a report of a suspect with a weapon. Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner said it got upgraded to shots fired while officers were on the way.

Scene near 25th and Garfield, Milwaukee

When they arrived and stepped out of their squad, they were unexpectedly shot in an alley. Waldner noted the officers were unable to return fire. Milwaukee Police Association President Alexander Ayala described it as "an ambush."

The two officers were taken to Froedtert Hospital, a Level I Trauma Center. Four officers have now been shot in the line of duty in the past five months, three of them in the past two weeks.

Multiple sources confirmed to FOX6 News that Officer Corder was in grave condition after the shooting. The other officer, 29-year-old Christopher McCray, was released from the hospital on Saturday.

Officials with the Milwaukee Police Association said Corder had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper arm – and at least one that hit his chest, causing severe injuries to his heart. Meanwhile, officials said McCray suffered a gunshot wound to the back and foot.

What we know:

The suspect was arrested later without incident at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday. Multiple law enforcement sources told FOX6 News the suspect is 22-year-old Tremaine Jones.

Jones was moved into the Milwaukee County Jail on Saturday. At this point, he has not been criminally charged.

Court records show Jones has one conviction after he was caught riding in a stolen Kia and then ran from officers. He took a deferred prosecution agreement in that case, meaning he took a deal to avoid a sentence.

Tremaine Jones

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund