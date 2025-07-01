Milwaukee police officers shot, Tremaine Jones charged

The Brief Tremaine Jones is accused of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer and wounding a second. Jones was criminally charged in this case on Tuesday, July 1. Officer Kendall Corder died from his injuries on Sunday. Officer Christopher McCray was wounded and released from the hospital on Saturday.



A Milwaukee man is now charged in the shooting that killed Officer Kendall Corder and wounded Officer Christopher McCray last Thursday.

Tremaine Jones charged

In Court:

Court records show 22-year-old Tremaine Jones, who FOX6 News identified as a suspect last week, is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Jones made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, and his bond was set at $500,000. He's due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 9.

Tremaine Jones

The backstory:

On June 26, two Milwaukee police officers were shot near 25th and Garfield. MPD said the suspect was taken into custody early the next morning.

Officer Kendall Corder, Tremaine Jones

The officers responded around 9 p.m. to a report of a suspect with a weapon. Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner said it got upgraded to shots fired while officers were on the way.

When they arrived and stepped out of their squad, they were unexpectedly shot in an alley. Waldner noted the officers were unable to return fire. Milwaukee Police Association President Alexander Ayala described it as "an ambush."

Corder dropped to the ground, and McCray – who had been shot in the foot, leg and back – ran to grab Corder's firearm and protect him, according to a criminal complaint. Backup officers and a tactical team arrived shortly after the shooting.

The two officers were taken to Froedtert Hospital, a Level I Trauma Center. McCray was released from the hospital on Saturday, while Corder died of his wounds on Sunday. Court filings said Corder suffered three gunshot wounds, one of which severed his spine.

A police procession brought Corder's body from Froedtert Hospital to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Sunday night.

Kendall Corder

Shooting investigation

Dig deeper:

According to the complaint, McCray said they were walking down the alley when he saw a flash coming from some bushes and heard a bang that "sounded like a firework." More flashes and bangs, which were gunshots, followed.

Police recovered 16 total rifle cartridge casings at the scene "consistent with the shots being fired from the bushes" as McCray described, court filings said. They later recovered a rifle along a fence line that the Milwaukee Police Department Fusion Center later determined was "consistent" with being the gun that fired all 16 rounds. Forensic investigators pulled a latent fingerprint identified as Jones' from the weapon.

The complaint said police found a social security card, birth certificate and several debit cards with Jones' name on them inside a backpack in a nearby backyard. There was also a receipt from a West Allis gun shop that showed Jones bought a gun on June 17 and picked it up on June 19.

How you can help

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund