'Maybe the National Guard:' Chief may request help with 100+ police departments pulling out of DNC
Following news that more than 100 police departments won't be responding to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, the city's police chief said he's prepared to seek state or federal assistance.
As Milwaukee's 2020 homicide count nears 2019 total, groups 'out here working to turn it around'
Four shootings that left seven people hurt and one dead in four hours Tuesday are adding to a larger trend for 2020 in Milwaukee, as the homicide count nears the total for 2019.
US agents to pull back in Portland but will stay on standby
Federal agents who have been guarding the federal courthouse during protests will be withdrawing.
West Allis police announce arrests in September 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen
Nearly a year later, West Allis police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man and woman from Milwaukee in the fatal stabbing of an Onalaska man -- believed random.
72-year-old suspect in custody for attempted theft at Shorewood Metro Market
A 72-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody after reportedly displaying a knife at a Metro Market employee during an attempted retail theft.
Shorewood attorney accused of spitting on teen enters not guilty plea, $5,000 cash bail returned
A Shorewood attorney who spit on a teenager during a Black Lives Matter protest in June pleaded not guilty to hate crime charges.
Women charged in beating of Wisconsin state senator
After turning themselves in, two women have been charged in an attack on State Sen. Tim Carpenter near the Capitol in June.
Court upholds ruling against former Brendan Dassey attorney
A Wisconsin Appeals Court upheld a ruling against former Brendan Dassey attorney.
Police: Cudahy man charged with homicide in death of 65-year-old woman
A Cudahy man has been charged in a fatal shooting that took place at his residence near Lunham and Swift.
Racine police investigating death near Douglas and North
Racine police have opened a death investigation after a victim was found dead after a "disturbance" with another person.
Have you seen him? MPD seeks man who stole from car
Milwaukee police have asked for the public's help identifying a man who stole items from a car.
Police seek man wanted for using counterfeit $100 bill, retail theft at Kwik Trip in Village of Butler
Butler police need your help to identify a theft suspect.
Homicide investigation leads to police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee, 3 in custody
A homicide investigation on Milwaukee's north side later led to a police pursuit that ended with a crash on the city's south side.
1 dead, 7 wounded following separate shooting incidents Tuesday night in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police investigate four separate shooting incidents in the city overnight.
Wauwatosa officer involved in 3 deaths in 5 years believes he was suspended to appease protesters
For the first time, we're hearing from Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who fatally shot three men in the line of duty over the past five years, shootings he says were in self-defense.
Less than 2 years in prison for Milwaukee woman convicted of trafficking girls who spent time at shelter
One of two Milwaukee women convicted of human trafficking was sentenced to less than two years in prison Tuesday, July 28.
Kenosha police search in Random Lake after May disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez, Mequon man faces stalking
Investigators took part in a search in Random Lake for Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., missing from Kenosha since May. A Mequon man faces stalking charges in connection to his disappearance.
Attorney General Barr condemns 'rioters' in much-anticipated House testimony
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that rioters and anarchists hijacked legitimate protests.
Whitefish Bay man gets life sentence in road rage shooting of DOC sergeant teaching son to drive
A Whitefish Bay man was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of Tracey Smith.
Milwaukee man indicted for arson in 'attempt to destroy the home of innocent people' near 40th and Lloyd
A Milwaukee man was indicted by a grand jury in connection with the arson of a home near 40th Street and Lloyd Street June 23 -- amid unrest sparked by the disappearance of two teenage girls.