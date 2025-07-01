Milwaukee Police Officer Corder killed, procession to funeral home

The Brief A procession was on Tuesday night for fallen Officer Kendall Corder. Corder and his partner were shot near 25th and Garfield last week. A memorial continues to grow outside Milwaukee Police District 2.



A procession was held for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder on Tuesday night.

Corder's body was transported from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office in downtown to a funeral home on the city's south side.

Remembering Officer Corder

Officer Corder and his partner, Christopher McCray, were shot near 25th and Garfield on June 26. Police said the gunman "ambushed" the officers.

McCray was released from the hospital on Saturday. Corder did not survive, succumbing to his injuries on Sunday.

MPD said the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tremaine Jones, was taken into custody early Friday morning. Jones now faces multiple charges in connection with the shooting, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Jones made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, and his bond was set at $500,000. He's due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 9.

Tremaine Jones makes initial appearance in Milwaukee County court

Growing memorial

A memorial outside Milwaukee Police Department - District 2 is growing around the squad car that Corder and McCray were assigned the night investigators say they were ambushed.

Many dropped off flowers, balloons and letters to honor Corder and the entire police department.

How you can help

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund