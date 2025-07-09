Milwaukee police officer Corder dies; nonprofit providing support

The Brief The MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation has been collecting items to provide to officers at Kendall Corder’s funeral. Corder was shot on Thursday, June 26, and succumbed to his injuries the following Sunday. The community has already been providing support.



Officers from across the country will be in Milwaukee on Friday, July 11, for the funeral of fallen police officer Kendall Corder.

But before they get here, the community near and wide is already providing them with support.

What we know:

The MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation labels it an "unfortunate experience" as the Milwaukee Police Department has lost six officers in the line of duty over the last seven years.

Just down the street from MPD - District 2, snacks are almost a form of currency at the MKE Urban Stables. They bring MPD Mounted Patrol horses Athena, Bill and others to the fence in exchange for attention.

But inside, boxes stacked high on tables are so much more valuable now.

Shelly Stinson is the foundation's executive vice president. She posted a wishlist to the nonprofit's Facebook page the day after Corder died so that people looking to help had a place to go.

"The community has reached out to us before, and when we've done these types of wish lists with Amazon have said, 'Thank you so much for giving us this opportunity to be able to help out,’" Stinson said.

She said the response has been overwhelming.

Why you should care:

"It shows that they're thought about," Stinson said. "They're cared for, that their work is appreciated, and it helps boost their morale."

On Friday, these bins will make their way to a private area at Elmbrook Church, where the hundreds of officers at Corder's funeral can grab whatever they need.

Michelle Drewek is among those helping pack on Wednesday night, July 9. She's part of the support group Hearts Behind the Badge, a group proving its value lately to be there for officers and their families.

"They're out there serving because they care about the community that they're serving," Drewek said. "They care about the people in the community, and so, knowing that that love and support is appreciated back — it comes over tenfold."

Both ladies say it's important to keep supporting this family in the days and weeks after the funeral when attention shifts elsewhere. They say that it can be as easy as saying "thank you" when seeing an officer in the community.

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee Police Association said a public visitation for officer Kendall Corder will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 11 at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield.

Funeral services will then commence at 2:30 p.m.

Following the service, interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.