Man arrested after crashing into patrol squad while fleeing from Waukesha County deputies

Man arrested after crashing into patrol squad while fleeing from Waukesha County deputies

WAUKESHA  COUNTY -- A 23-year-old Madison man was taken into custody late Monday night, July 20 after he crashed into a City of Brookfield patrol squad while fleeing from deputies in Waukesha County.According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, it began around 11:40 p.m. after the Waukesha County Communications Center received a call of a reckless driver on eastbound I-94.A deputy located the vehicle and advised that it was traveling in excess of 90 mph.

Officials: 1 adult, 3 juveniles led Brookfield police on chase in stolen minivan

Officials: 1 adult, 3 juveniles led Brookfield police on chase in stolen minivan

BROOKFIELD -- One adult and three juveniles led Brookfield police on a chase in a stolen minivan Tuesday morning, Sept. 3.Police said the pursuit started near Brookfield Square Mall around 3:30 a.m. Officers used stop sticks to end the chase near Minooka Park in Waukesha, and the minivan went off the roadway.Authorities determined the van was stolen on Sunday, Sept. 1 and was believed to have been involved in several incidents throughout the City of Milwaukee overnight Monday.Police said multiple felony charges were referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office, and they were collaborating with the Milwaukee Police Department on the offenses that occurred in Milwaukee.

Police search for man who committed 'lewd' act at Brookfield Square Mall

Police search for man who committed 'lewd' act at Brookfield Square Mall

BROOKFIELD -- Police are searching for a man who's accused of masturbating in front of an employee at Sepncer's Gifts inside Brookfield Square Mall.The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 15 around 11:30 a.m.Police say the suspect was followed by mall security into the parking lot.

Police: Man stole purse from North Shore Bank, attempted purchases with stolen cards at Home Depot

Police: Man stole purse from North Shore Bank, attempted purchases with stolen cards at Home Depot

BROOKFIELD -- Police need your help identifying a man accused of stealing a purse from North Sore Bank on Bluemound Road near Moorland Road.It happened May 16 just after 1 p.m.Police said the man entered the bank and gained entry to the third floor offices, where he stole the purse containing multiple credit cards.He then went to Home Depot in Waukesha, where he attempted numerous purchases using the stolen credit cards.Police described the man as black, standing 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, wearing a bright red shirt and matching bright red shoes.He was caught on camera leaving the bank in a black SUV.Anyone with information was asked to please contact Brookfield police.

1 in custody following police pursuit in Brookfield

1 in custody following police pursuit in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD -- A subject is in custody following a police pursuit in Brookfield early morning Sunday, April 28.According to officials, a City of Brookfield police officer initiated a traffic stop near 124th and Capitol around 2:42 a.m. The suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Capitol at a high rate of speed, resulting in a pursuit that police terminated.