BROOKFIELD -- One adult and three juveniles led Brookfield police on a chase in a stolen minivan Tuesday morning, Sept. 3.Police said the pursuit started near Brookfield Square Mall around 3:30 a.m. Officers used stop sticks to end the chase near Minooka Park in Waukesha, and the minivan went off the roadway.Authorities determined the van was stolen on Sunday, Sept. 1 and was believed to have been involved in several incidents throughout the City of Milwaukee overnight Monday.Police said multiple felony charges were referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office, and they were collaborating with the Milwaukee Police Department on the offenses that occurred in Milwaukee.

September 3, 2019