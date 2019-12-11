In Brookfield, pastor suggests mask mandates pave the way to larger atrocities like the Holocaust
BROOKFIELD -- A pastor is under fire after comparing a mask mandate to the Holocaust during a Brookfield Common Council meeting Tuesday, July 21.
Man arrested after crashing into patrol squad while fleeing from Waukesha County deputies
WAUKESHA COUNTY -- A 23-year-old Madison man was taken into custody late Monday night, July 20 after he crashed into a City of Brookfield patrol squad while fleeing from deputies in Waukesha County.According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, it began around 11:40 p.m. after the Waukesha County Communications Center received a call of a reckless driver on eastbound I-94.A deputy located the vehicle and advised that it was traveling in excess of 90 mph.
'Absolutely ridiculous:' Brookfield police release video after arrest of 13-year-old sparks outrage online
BROOKFIELD -- Captured on witness cellphone video and seen thousands of times, a 13-year-old boy's arrest has sparked outrage on social media.
Brookfield police seek 2 who tried to purchase acid 'in immediate vicinity of planned protest'
BROOKFIELD -- Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, June 10 asked for help identifying two men who "attempted to purchase hydrochloric acid" at a business "in the immediate vicinity of a planned protest" Wednesday afternoon in Brookfield.According to officials, the two stopped at Hydrite Chemical on N.
Police seek 3 suspects accused of stealing Jack Daniels from Brookfield 7-Eleven
BROOKFIELD -- The Brookfield Police Department has requested the public's assistance identifying three suspects involved in a retail theft on April 27.Authorities say the three suspects coordinated an effort to steal bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey from a 7-Eleven on Capitol Drive west of Barker Road.
Recognize them? Brookfield police seek man, woman who stole credit cards at fitness center
BROOKFIELD -- Brookfield police on Wednesday, Dec. 11 asked for help identifying a man and woman accused of stealing credit cards from vehicles at Lifetime Fitness.The thefts happened on Dec. 4 at the facility on Golf Parkway near Calhoun Road in Brookfield.Police said the man and woman entered vehicles and stole credit cards.
Brookfield PD investigates robbery of Waukesha State Bank, held up for 2nd time in 2 weeks
BROOKFIELD -- Brookfield police are investigating the robbery of the Waukesha State Bank on W.
Brookfield PD: Waukesha State Bank on W. Capitol Drive robbed, man on the run
BROOKFIELD -- Brookfield police are investigating a robbery at the Waukesha State Bank on W.
Recognize him? Police seeking man wanted for theft of liquor, paper towels from Brookfield Pick N Save
BROOKFIELD -- Brookfield police are seeking the public's help to locate a man wanted for retail theft from Pick N Save on Calhoun Road in Brookfield.
Officials: 1 adult, 3 juveniles led Brookfield police on chase in stolen minivan
BROOKFIELD -- One adult and three juveniles led Brookfield police on a chase in a stolen minivan Tuesday morning, Sept. 3.Police said the pursuit started near Brookfield Square Mall around 3:30 a.m. Officers used stop sticks to end the chase near Minooka Park in Waukesha, and the minivan went off the roadway.Authorities determined the van was stolen on Sunday, Sept. 1 and was believed to have been involved in several incidents throughout the City of Milwaukee overnight Monday.Police said multiple felony charges were referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office, and they were collaborating with the Milwaukee Police Department on the offenses that occurred in Milwaukee.
Police search for man who committed 'lewd' act at Brookfield Square Mall
BROOKFIELD -- Police are searching for a man who's accused of masturbating in front of an employee at Sepncer's Gifts inside Brookfield Square Mall.The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 15 around 11:30 a.m.Police say the suspect was followed by mall security into the parking lot.
Police: 56-year-old man found dead near Leanore Lane and Bluemound Road in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD -- Police were called out to the area near Leanore Lane and Bluemound Road in Brookfield Sunday, Aug. 4 for a death investigation.According to police, a man, 56, was found dead by friends.In an update on Monday, Aug. 5, police said this was a probable overdose, with toxicology reports pending.
Man accused of using card reader in Brookfield to steal money from unsuspecting credit card holders
WAUKESHA COUNTY -- Jonatas Martins Da Silva of Daly City, California is accused of using a card reader to fraudulently get money from multiple unsuspecting credit card holders.
'Confused and angry:' Brookfield family seeking justice after finding noose in tree outside their home
BROOKFIELD -- A Brookfield family is criticizing police after finding a noose hanging from a tree near their home.
Jail time for Michigan man who admitted he was in Wisconsin 'to obtain cellphones fraudulently'
BROOKFIELD -- A man accused in an incident in which shots were fired by a Lyft driver in November 2017 was sentenced to serve time in jail on Thursday, July 11.
Caught on camera: Brookfield police seek help to ID theft suspects
BROOKFIELD -- Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify two persons suspected of stealing from the Burlington store on W.
Pewaukee man tased by Brookfield officer after attempted traffic stop
BROOKFIELD -- A 45-year-old Pewaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after an incident late Thursday, July 4.Officials say a Brookfield police officer attempted to stop a vehicle eastbound on Bluemound Road at Brookfield Road shortly before midnight.
Police: Man stole purse from North Shore Bank, attempted purchases with stolen cards at Home Depot
BROOKFIELD -- Police need your help identifying a man accused of stealing a purse from North Sore Bank on Bluemound Road near Moorland Road.It happened May 16 just after 1 p.m.Police said the man entered the bank and gained entry to the third floor offices, where he stole the purse containing multiple credit cards.He then went to Home Depot in Waukesha, where he attempted numerous purchases using the stolen credit cards.Police described the man as black, standing 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, wearing a bright red shirt and matching bright red shoes.He was caught on camera leaving the bank in a black SUV.Anyone with information was asked to please contact Brookfield police.
1 in custody following police pursuit in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD -- A subject is in custody following a police pursuit in Brookfield early morning Sunday, April 28.According to officials, a City of Brookfield police officer initiated a traffic stop near 124th and Capitol around 2:42 a.m. The suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Capitol at a high rate of speed, resulting in a pursuit that police terminated.