As Milwaukee leaders debate response to federal agents, DA says outside help could be beneficial

MILWAUKEE -- City leaders met in a special session Monday, July 27 to discuss the deployment of federal agents in Milwaukee -- with many sharing their concerns over the potential intent behind the additional resources.City leaders were also able to ask the Milwaukee Police Department questions about the federal deployment during a virtual meeting of the Milwaukee Common Council's Public Health and Safety Committee Monday.

Police release surveillance images of man wanted for shooting death of Riverwest man

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police on Monday, July 27 released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of Bernell Trammell in Riverwest Thursday, July 23.It happened around 12:30 p.m. near Bremen and Wright.Police described the shooter as a man in his 30s, standing 6' tall, weighing 200 pounds -- last seen wearing a white and red baseball cap, a black mask covering the lower portion of his face, a black and red long sleeve shirt with white writing on the front, white or light colored pants, black socks and white shoes.

Police investigate crash near 12th and Fond du Lac; bicyclist killed

MILWAUKEE -- Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near 12th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue just after 10 p.m. Saturday, July 25, where a vehicle struck a bicyclist.A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was riding his bicycle when police say he was struck by the vehicle.

Police investigate 2 separate non-fatal shootings, 1 seriously injured

MILWAUKEE -- Police are investigating two shootings that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 26 that left two men injured, one seriously.Police were called the first shooting near  8th Street and Wright Street around midnight Sunday.The victim is a 30-year-old Milwaukee man who sustained serious injuries, but police say he is expected to survive.