Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder dies; community comes together

The community is wrapping its arms around the family of fallen Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder.

From businesses to everyday people, many are stepping up to show support. In times of need, the smallest gestures can go a long way.

Helping hands

Local perspective:

Ultimate Confections owner Pat Murphy is continuing an effort that was born out of tragedy. Since 2019, he's been making and selling chocolate police badges at his candy shop in Wauwatosa, after officer Matthew Rittner was killed in the line of duty.

"We’ve raised thousands of dollars throughout the years, and hopefully we can continue that and raise a lot more," Murphy said.

100% of the proceeds go to the Milwaukee Police Association’s Fallen Heroes Fund.

"It’s a small thing for someone to come in and donate. You walk away with something tangible," Murphy said.

He said Corder’s death left him heartbroken, and he wanted to remind people of a simple way to help.

"How awful. It reminds us that they are people, real people behind the badge and it reminds us that it is a very dangerous job," Murphy said. "It’s important they know there are a lot of people who have their back."

Murphy said the goal is to raise more than $10,000 in the next few weeks. He is hoping to sell more than 2,500 chocolate badges.

The chocolate badges are also available at Highlands Cafe and downtown at Major Goolsby's. For every badge purchased, these businesses will match each purchase. So, for the $3 badge, they’ll donate $6.

Dig deeper:

Ultimate Confections is one of many businesses trying to honor the fallen officer.

Co-owner of Carnevor and Third Street Market Hall, Omar Shaikh, will be hosting a fundraiser for the family in coming weeks. He has previously held events for the families of fallen MPD officer Peter Jerving and, most recently, Sade Robinson.

Related article

"We just want to be there in support," Shaikh said. "We just want to be there for him and show that the community sticks together in times like this."

He plans to hold his event at Venue 3 at 3rd St. Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee soon.

How you can help

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund

"Ambush" shooting

The backstory:

Corder and fellow officer Christopher McCray were shot and wounded near 25th and Garfield on Thursday, June 26. MPD said the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Tremaine Jones, was taken into custody early Friday morning.

Police say the gunman "ambushed" the officers, with gunfire hitting both.

McCray was released from the hospital on Saturday, but Corder did not survive.