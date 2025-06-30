Honoring Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder; flags at half staff

article

The Brief Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder. Corder died on Sunday, June 29, after being shot near 25th and Garfield on Thursday. Flags will fly at half-staff for Corder until sunset on Tuesday, July 1.



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered on Monday, June 30, that the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin be flown at half-staff immediately in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder.

Corder died from injuries on Sunday, June 29, after being shot in the line of duty near 25th and Garfield.

What they're saying:

"Officer Corder was responding to a shots fired call last week and ran toward danger when he was shot in the line of duty and ultimately passed away from his injuries. Our hearts break for Officer Corder, his family, loved ones, colleagues at the Milwaukee Police Department, and the greater Milwaukee community, and we join Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites in honoring the life of this dedicated public servant," said Gov. Evers in a news release. "Kathy and I will continue to keep his family and loved ones and all those who knew Officer Corder in our thoughts and our prayers as they mourn his loss and this merciless tragedy."

Gov. Evers ordered the flags to be at half-staff immediately until sunset on Tuesday, July 1, as well as the date of Officer Corder’s interment, which has not yet been announced.

How you can help

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

