'No danger to the public:' Man shot, wounded in Cudahy, suspect fled the scene

CUDAHY -- Cudahy police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, June 12 near Whitnall and Nicholson.Police were called to the scene around 2:40 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about an individual who had been shot.Upon arrival, police found a 25-year-old Milwaukee man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and Cudahy receive $10.2M in awards to combat violent crime

WAUWATOSA -- The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) and the Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance have awarded more than $61 million in grant funding to support the Attorney General’s Operation Relentless Pursuit (ORP) initiative.Of that $61 million, the COPS Office awarded $9,712,096 to the Milwaukee Police Department (“MPD”); $226,061 to the Wauwatosa Police Department; and $301,412 to the Cudahy Police Department.Those awards will fund a total of 32 police officers: 30 for MPD and one each for Wauwatosa and Cudahy.According to a press release, the COPS Office, through its COPS Hiring Program (CHP), awarded a total of $51 million to be used to hire 214 sworn law enforcement officers for state and local law enforcement task forces.

Cudahy police find, arrest man wanted for domestic violence

CUDAHY -- Cudahy police arrested Paul Zillyette Wednesday, Jan. 22 -- two weeks to the day after asking the public for help locating him.Zillyette was wanted in connection with separate domestic violence incidents that happened Jan. 4.Police said he attempted to break into the victim's home through a window -- fleeing before police arrived.

'A real danger:' Cudahy police seek man wanted for domestic violence

CUDAHY -- Cudahy police on Wednesday, Jan. 8 asked for help locating a man wanted in connection with separate domestic violence incidents on Jan. 4.Police said the man, whom they identified as Paul Zillyette, attempted to break into the victim's home through a window -- fleeing before police arrived.

Man wanted for felony probation warrant violation surrenders to Cudahy police

CUDAHY -- Cudahy police were called out to a mobile home park on Packard Avenue near Ramsey Avenue Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 26 -- seeking a man wanted for a felony probation warrant violation.Police said when the man's probation agent asked him to turn himself in, he refused to come in and threatened suicide with a knife.Cudahy police established a perimeter at the mobile home park to try to negotiate with the man in an effort to take him into custody safely.Mobile home park residents were asked to shelter in place during this effort.

Prosecutors: Cudahy man fired at vehicle with 6-year-old inside after disagreement at pool

CUDAHY -- A man stands accused of firing a gun at a vehicle with a 6-year-old inside after a disagreement at an apartment complex's pool.Calvin Jeans, 20, of Cudahy, faces three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a shooting on July 28 on Edgerton Avenue near Delaware Avenue, where a witness said a tenant of his building fired a handgun at a red vehicle as it drove away.

13-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in Cudahy; suspect turns himself in hours later

CUDAHY -- A 13-year-old girl is hurt after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Cudahy on Thursday, May 23.According to the Cudahy Police Department, around 4:48 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in reporting a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on South Lake Drive, near Munkwitz Avenue.By the time officers arrived to the scene, the striking driver had fled the scene northbound on Lake Drive.