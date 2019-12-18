WAUWATOSA -- The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) and the Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance have awarded more than $61 million in grant funding to support the Attorney General’s Operation Relentless Pursuit (ORP) initiative.Of that $61 million, the COPS Office awarded $9,712,096 to the Milwaukee Police Department (“MPD”); $226,061 to the Wauwatosa Police Department; and $301,412 to the Cudahy Police Department.Those awards will fund a total of 32 police officers: 30 for MPD and one each for Wauwatosa and Cudahy.According to a press release, the COPS Office, through its COPS Hiring Program (CHP), awarded a total of $51 million to be used to hire 214 sworn law enforcement officers for state and local law enforcement task forces.

