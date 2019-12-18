Police: Cudahy man charged with homicide in death of 65-year-old woman
A Cudahy man has been charged in a fatal shooting that took place at his residence near Lunham and Swift.
A 45-year-old Cudahy man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his 65-year-old mother near S. Swift Street and E. Lunham Avenue just after 10 p.m. Friday.
Police: 64-year-old Cudahy man in custody for shooting death of 68-year-old sister
CUDAHY -- A Cudahy man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of his sister Saturday, July 18.It happened just after 6 a.m. at a home on E.
'No danger to the public:' Man shot, wounded in Cudahy, suspect fled the scene
CUDAHY -- Cudahy police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, June 12 near Whitnall and Nicholson.Police were called to the scene around 2:40 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about an individual who had been shot.Upon arrival, police found a 25-year-old Milwaukee man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
46-year-old man taken into custody after hours-long standoff in Cudahy
CUDAHY -- A 46-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday night, May 14 after a standoff in Cudahy.
Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and Cudahy receive $10.2M in awards to combat violent crime
WAUWATOSA -- The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) and the Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance have awarded more than $61 million in grant funding to support the Attorney General’s Operation Relentless Pursuit (ORP) initiative.Of that $61 million, the COPS Office awarded $9,712,096 to the Milwaukee Police Department (“MPD”); $226,061 to the Wauwatosa Police Department; and $301,412 to the Cudahy Police Department.Those awards will fund a total of 32 police officers: 30 for MPD and one each for Wauwatosa and Cudahy.According to a press release, the COPS Office, through its COPS Hiring Program (CHP), awarded a total of $51 million to be used to hire 214 sworn law enforcement officers for state and local law enforcement task forces.
Cudahy police find, arrest man wanted for domestic violence
CUDAHY -- Cudahy police arrested Paul Zillyette Wednesday, Jan. 22 -- two weeks to the day after asking the public for help locating him.Zillyette was wanted in connection with separate domestic violence incidents that happened Jan. 4.Police said he attempted to break into the victim's home through a window -- fleeing before police arrived.
'A real danger:' Cudahy police seek man wanted for domestic violence
CUDAHY -- Cudahy police on Wednesday, Jan. 8 asked for help locating a man wanted in connection with separate domestic violence incidents on Jan. 4.Police said the man, whom they identified as Paul Zillyette, attempted to break into the victim's home through a window -- fleeing before police arrived.
Case dismissed against South Milwaukee mom accused of leaving kids in cold car while she shopped
SOUTH MILWAUKEE -- Prosecutors dropped charges filed against a South Milwaukee mother on Wednesday, Dec. 18 after the court found she complied with a deferred prosecution agreement.Ashley Pirlot, 27, had faced two child neglect charges -- two felonies and a misdemeanor.
Man wanted for felony probation warrant violation surrenders to Cudahy police
CUDAHY -- Cudahy police were called out to a mobile home park on Packard Avenue near Ramsey Avenue Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 26 -- seeking a man wanted for a felony probation warrant violation.Police said when the man's probation agent asked him to turn himself in, he refused to come in and threatened suicide with a knife.Cudahy police established a perimeter at the mobile home park to try to negotiate with the man in an effort to take him into custody safely.Mobile home park residents were asked to shelter in place during this effort.
Police investigate after bullet found in boys' locker room at Cudahy HS
CUDAHY -- Cudahy police are investigating after a bullet was found in the boys' locker room at Cudahy High School on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 14.Officials say after a search of the school, they found no other non-school appropriate material.
'The neighborhood is safe:' Cudahy police arrest man after 5-hour standoff
CUDAHY -- On a busy trick-or-treating night, families in one Cudahy neighborhood were nearly forced to stay in their homes.
Fredrick Blackshire pleads not guilty in carjacking, assault outside Jen's Sweet Treats
CUDAHY -- Fredrick Blackshire's attorney entered a not guilty plea on his client's behalf on Friday, Sept. 6.
Prosecutors: Cudahy man fired at vehicle with 6-year-old inside after disagreement at pool
CUDAHY -- A man stands accused of firing a gun at a vehicle with a 6-year-old inside after a disagreement at an apartment complex's pool.Calvin Jeans, 20, of Cudahy, faces three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a shooting on July 28 on Edgerton Avenue near Delaware Avenue, where a witness said a tenant of his building fired a handgun at a red vehicle as it drove away.
Jurors hear 15-year-old girl's cellphone recording of alleged torture in Cudahy home
CUDAHY -- An officer called Wednesday, July 24 to testify against a Cudahy couple charged with child abuse called the case shocking.
13-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in Cudahy; suspect turns himself in hours later
CUDAHY -- A 13-year-old girl is hurt after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Cudahy on Thursday, May 23.According to the Cudahy Police Department, around 4:48 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in reporting a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on South Lake Drive, near Munkwitz Avenue.By the time officers arrived to the scene, the striking driver had fled the scene northbound on Lake Drive.
'Get here please!' Dashcam, 911 calls capture moments after attack outside Jen's Sweet Treats
CUDAHY -- Police released Thursday, May 9, new video of the moments after the attempted carjacking and assault outside Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy.