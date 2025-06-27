Milwaukee police officers shot; community shares support for police

The Brief There is growing community support for the two police officers shot near 25th and Garfield in Milwaukee. FOX6 News spoke with people who stopped by District Station #2.



We are learning more about the Milwaukee police officers who were shot near 25th and Garfield on Thursday night, June 26.

Learning about the officers

What we know:

Both officers are being treated for their injuries at Froedtert Hospital, a Level 1 trauma center.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell FOX6 News the officer who was critically hurt is 32-year-old Kendall Corder.

Officer Kendall Corder (2019 MPD Graduation)

Officials with the Milwaukee Police Association say Corder had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper arm – and at least one that hit his chest, causing severe injuries to his heart. FOX6 News cameras were at Corder's Milwaukee police graduation in 2019.

Meanwhile, officials said the 29-year-old officer who suffered a gunshot wound to the back and foot will undergo surgery.

What they're saying:

FOX6 News was able to speak to some people that stopped by Police District #2, where both officers work.

Milwaukee Police District 2

"It hurts and it makes me angry that they're in constant danger and we as a community have to pull together and stop the violence," said Jaysie Justiniano of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police District 2

How you can help

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPa Fallen Heroes Fund