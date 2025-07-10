Milwaukee officer Kendall Corder funeral; police from across US in town

The Brief Fallen Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder's funeral is set for Friday, July 11. Officers from agencies across the country are in town too to pay their respects. Officers from Connecticut, Dallas, Fort Worth and Aurora, Colorado are also in town.



Friends, family, and the community will gather to say goodbye to fallen Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder on Friday, July 11.

What we know:

Officers from agencies across the country are in town too to pay their respects. Many of them are associated with the Brotherhood for the Fallen nonprofit.

It was formed in Chicago back in 2010 to ensure that any time an officer dies in the line of duty, uniformed officers from across the country will be there.

It is a day of raw emotion, music, messages and mourning.

Paul Kusinski is a retired Chicago police captain. He said it's important for other Milwaukee police officers to know they have the support of people just like them.

"Their relative's sacrifice doesn't go unnoticed by other police officers across the country," Kusinski said.

He added that it's even more relevant as Corder is the sixth MPD officer to die in the line of duty in the last seven years.

"I think they're struggling," Kusinski said. "They have to be, because a relatively small department losing one a year, that's substantial."

New York Police Department officer Max Rodriguez just made it to town on Thursday afternoon. He'll wear the badge of the nation's biggest police department on Friday.

What they're saying:

Rodriguez said he is hoping that brings strength to both families: Corder's and the police department as a whole.

"I'm surprised at the reaction we get when we come to these funerals. To me, it's just something I have to do, and I want to do," Rodriguez said. "So, when people are surprised that New York shows up, it's like no, no, no. This is another brother in blue. This is another sister in blue. We have to be there for each other."

Officers take pride in that unity in the face of tragedy.

"It is a huge famil," Rodriguez said. "It is a hard job, and it's good to know there are other people behind you."

Dig deeper:

The nonprofit said officers from Connecticut, Dallas, Fort Worth and Aurora, Colorado are also in town. They also donate money to the family to help cover immediate expenses.

The Milwaukee Police Association said a public visitation for officer Corder will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 11, at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield.

Funeral services will then commence at 2:30 p.m.

Following the service, interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.