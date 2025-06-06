Maxwell Anderson verdict: Sade Robinson's parents, community react

The Brief A jury found Maxwell Anderson guilty of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson. Robinson's family spoke at length about their appreciation for the community support. Throughout the trial, members of the public went to court simply to hear testimony, and back the Robinson family.



Sade Robinson's family has seen a flood of community support throughout the investigation into Sade's death and the Maxwell Anderson trial.

Sade Robinson's parents react

What they're saying:

The Robinson estate attorney and Sade's mother spoke at length about this being justice in the case. Sheena Scarbrough, Sade's mother, wanted everyone to remember her daughter and what she meant to people who knew her.

"She will be forever remembered as an angel; a light worker who has touched so many souls, so many lives in the Milwaukee community," Scarbrough said. "She is our hero. She is forever leaving a, an imprint. She walks in her own path, her own light. She solved her own case. My baby solved her own case. That's how I raised my kids. We don't give up. We are fighters. I demanded justice. I stand tall, I stand affirmative. Sade will continue to walk with me daily and right beside me."

Carlos Robinson, Sade's father, spoke one-on-one with FOX6's Bria Jones.

"My daughter shouldn't have had to go through this at all," Robinson said.

Robinson said that despite the outcome is justice for his daughter, he struggles with how life can ever be the same.

"I don't know. I asked myself, what is normal? What does normal feel like? With the thoughts I have and the visions I have. How can life be normal? I don't even know what normal is or how to feel or how to think," Robinson said. "I was her, I was a guardian, pretty much, and I handled anything that bothered her. I told her I never want her fighting, even though I told her how to fight. I taught her different stuff or whatever, but I told, whenever you need me, whenever somebody bothers you, you call me and I'll take care of it."

Community supports family

What we know:

On Friday, and throughout the Anderson trial, the courtroom was filled with supporters of Sade Robinson. As the verdict was read on Friday, those supporters let out a sign of relief.

FOX6 News spoke with people both inside and outside of the courthouse. They said they do not know the family personally, but felt a connection to this case. They wanted to let the family know they are loved.

Sade Robinson's mother and others thanked the community for standing beside them. Even as they were doing so, cars drove by honking, some people cheering or shouting, "Justice for Sade."

What they're saying:

FOX6 News spoke with Sierra Lee, a woman who was inside the courthouse when that verdict was read. Lee said she felt compelled to be there throughout the trial.

"What compelled me to come out here was, that could’ve been me. That could’ve been my sister, that could’ve been my mother. That could’ve been anybody to me. To see that her family was going through that. She needs support, they all need support," Lee said.

Throughout the Anderson trial, supporters of Sade Robinson wore pink. Others stood outside of the courthouse holding signs. They vow their support will not go away now that this case is over.

The backstory:

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date, dismembering her and dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.

Dig deeper:

