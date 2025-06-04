Maxwell Anderson trial, Sade Robinson killed: Wednesday, June 4
MILWAUKEE - Testimony in the trial of Maxwell Anderson, the Milwaukee man accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson, resumed on Wednesday, June 4.
In court
What we know:
The state presented surveillance video and license plate reader still images which showed Sade Robinson's vehicle.
In the first hour-and-a-half, prosecutors put multiple detectives on the stand, including Det. Rachel Smith and Det. Daniel O'Connell of the Milwaukee Police Department. Also up from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office were Deputy Timothy Schwan, and detectives Matthew Vandertie and Nathan Spittlemeister.
Wednesday witnesses
Det. Nathan Spittlemeister, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office
Robinson killed, dismembered
The backstory:
Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date, dismembering her and dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.
Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.
Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.
Complete coverage
Dig deeper:
The Source: FOX6 News was in court for the Anderson trial. Information in this report is from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, Wisconsin Circuit Court, and prior FOX6 coverage of the case.