Maxwell Anderson trial, Sade Robinson killed: Wednesday, June 4

The Brief Testimony in the trial of Maxwell Anderson resumes on Wednesday, June 4. Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson. WARNING: During testimony, some content may not be suitable for all viewers.



Testimony in the trial of Maxwell Anderson, the Milwaukee man accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson, resumed on Wednesday, June 4.

In court

What we know:

The state presented surveillance video and license plate reader still images which showed Sade Robinson's vehicle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In the first hour-and-a-half, prosecutors put multiple detectives on the stand, including Det. Rachel Smith and Det. Daniel O'Connell of the Milwaukee Police Department. Also up from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office were Deputy Timothy Schwan, and detectives Matthew Vandertie and Nathan Spittlemeister.

Wednesday witnesses

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Det. Nathan Spittlemeister, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

Related article

The backstory:

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date, dismembering her and dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.

Related article

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News is streaming the entire Anderson trial each day on FOX LOCAL. The app is free to download on your phone, tablet or smart TV.