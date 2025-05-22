Open Record: A Date with Death
MILWAUKEE - The death and dismemberment of 19-year-old Sade Robinson rocked people in Milwaukee and across the nation. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bria Jones on to talk about the case, evidence scattered across two states, and the man charged in the case who will go to trial in just days. Bryan and Bria walk you through the timeline of events, the terrifying impact on young single women in Milwaukee, and what we can expect in the upcoming trial.
Stay with FOX6 for complete coverage of the Maxwell Anderson trial.
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.