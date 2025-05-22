Sade Robinson homicide; lasting legacy, from tragedy to advocacy

The Brief Prosecutors say 19-year-old Sade Robinson was found killed and mutilated after a first date in April 2024. The Sojourner Family Peace Center reports there have been nine domestic violence homicides in Milwaukee this year. Sade's Voice Foundation will donate to causes that align with their mission and offer scholarships for self-defense courses for young women.



Hope, anxiety, excitement and maybe some curiosity or fear of the unknown – all emotions of the dating culture.

But there could also be concern about safety.

Local perspective:

It's what Sade Robinson's loved ones live with daily. Prosecutors say the 19-year-old was found killed and mutilated after a first date in April 2024.

Carmen Pitre is president and CEO of the Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee. The nonprofit provides domestic violence prevention and intervention services.

"We should live in communities where you can go on a date without concern that this will happen to you or someone you love," said Pitre. "It was horrendous to have had what happened to her, where she was dismembered, and awful for the family and have to day-by-day wonder: where is she?"

FOX6 News: Is dating abuse more common than we think?

Pitre: Any of us are eligible to be hurt in relationships. With Sade, she was hurt in the intimacy of a relationship or, while it may not have met the statutory definition for us, what matters is she was in a relationship soon to be or had been in communication in an intimate way with this person.

By the numbers:

The Sojourner Family Peace Center reports there have been nine domestic violence homicides in Milwaukee this year.

In 2024, there were at least 34 domestic violence homicides; Robinson was among the list of victims.

Data shows 39 cases in 2023, 49 in 2022, 41 in 2021 and 51 in 2020.

The numbers include violent crimes between several relationship types, like parent/child, spouses and romantic partners.

"We have a high level, or lethal, violence in Milwaukee," Pitre added. "It’s gone down in recent years, but we still have far too much levels of violence that means people being strangled, people being set on fire, houses being sat on fire, guns, knives being used in intimate relationships so we’re concerned about that."

Launching Sade's Voice Foundation

What's next:

Sentiments shared by Robinson's mother, Sheena Scarbrough, prompted her to start the Sade's Voice Foundation.

"For all of the other missing and murdered Black, indigenous people of color," said Scarbrough.

Scarbrough said the nonprofit will donate to organizations and causes that align with their mission as well as host annual back-to-school drives and offer scholarships for self-defense courses for young women.

"It is her voice, her legacy to honor and carry what she was about," Scarbrough said. "She was a light worker, and she has saved so many young women and individuals. My baby is a hero."

So far, the foundation has raised over $39,000 with the help of community partners.

A portion of those funds will go towards a permanent memorial at Warnimont Park, where one of Sade's body parts was first discovered.

"It’s going to be bright pink and there going to understand once this place was a beautiful place to be. This is going to be the home of a memorial for somebody that was so beautiful," said cousin Keke.

A reminder to live and love freely while remaining vigilant.

"I hope that we’re one small voice that everybody in the community will stand with each other and say people who are dating, who are young, who are entering relationships, deserve to be safe," said Pitre.

Dating safety tips

What you can do:

The Sojourner Family Peace Center says when it comes to dating safety, make sure to Google search the person you are going out with, let people know where you are going and to trust your gut.

If you or someone you know has questions, there are resources available.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center has a confidential 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline. You can call (414) 933-2722. You can also text for help at (414) 877-8100.