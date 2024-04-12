Body parts found in Milwaukee County; Maxwell Anderson accused

Maxwell Anderson of Milwaukee has been formally charged in connection with the death of Sade Robinson. A criminal complaint was released to the public on Friday, April 12. It charges Anderson, 33, with the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

Mutilating a corpse

Arson of property other than building

Ahead of the release of the criminal complaint, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office along with the Milwaukee Police Department planned to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday in connection with the human remains being found around Milwaukee County. FOX6 News plans to stream that news conference on FOX6Now.com and the FOX6 News Milwaukee YouTube channel.

Human leg found at Warnimont Park, Cudahy

On Tuesday, April 2, a severed human leg was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy. Then, human remains were found at three other scenes in less than a week in Milwaukee County.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson is a person of interest in the severed leg case. Anderson was arrested after authorities, including the Wisconsin Department of Justice, searched his home last week.

On Tuesday, April 9, prosecutors were granted a 72-hour extension to review the evidence. Otherwise, the person of interest could be released.

Human remains found, 31st and Walnut, Milwaukee

Investigators have not said if the incidents are related.

In court on Tuesday, April 9, prosecutors asked for more time to make a charging decision, wanting to keep Anderson in custody while they do so.

Maxwell Anderson (Courtesy: Wisconsin DOC)

One prosecutor said they want to review blood evidence.

Family of missing 19-year-old Sade Robinson said investigators invited them to that hearing, but investigators haven't said if her case is connected.

This is a developing story.