Maxwell Anderson planned to kill, dismember Sade Robinson: informant

The Milwaukee man accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson planned to do so roughly one month prior to her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, is scheduled to go to trial later this year. He pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building in April.

Informant's statement

Court filings indicate police met with the information on April 15 – thirteen days after Robinson's leg was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, and three days after Anderson was charged in the case.

The informant told police they were at Anderson's home in early March, according to court filings. Anderson showed the informant his basement, the informant said, including a plastic tarp that covered a sanitation sink, ceiling, floor and walls.

According to the informant's statement in the court filings, Anderson told the informant he "intended to kill Sade Robinson" – using a gun to get her down into the basement. The informant said Anderson then said he "planned on shooting Robinson and then dismember her body in the room" before "disposing Robinson's body throughout the city."

The information told police they saw three saws in the basement and believed those were the saws Anderson intended to use, per the court filings.

FOX6 made multiple attempts to reach Anderson's attorney for comment Wednesday, but did not immediately hear back.

Search for Sade

To date, not all of Sade Robinson's body has been found. Her remains have been found as far as Waukegan, Illinois.

Additional remains "believed to be" Robinson's were found along the Lake Michigan shore in South Milwaukee on April 18. Searches in and around Milwaukee County have yielded no discoveries since then, and the discovery in Waukegan followed. The first body part found was a human leg, later determined to be Robinson's, near the lake in Cudahy. Additional remains turned up in three separate Milwaukee locations as well.

Robinson family sues

In June, the family of Sade Robinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Maxwell Anderson.

The family alleges that after the quick sale of the house where Robinson was believed to have been killed, a finger belonging to the young woman was found on the property. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said that "at no point" during the investigation did they, Milwaukee Police Department or other law enforcement agencies discover a finger or any other body part at the suspect's former home.

The lawsuit states the family wants all the future rights and financial gain from Robinson's and Anderson's images.

"No criminal should have the right to make money off of harm that they do to the community," Attorney Verona Swanigan said.

Swanigan said there is no specific dollar amount they're looking for right now. She said a jury will determine damages.