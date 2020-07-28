West Allis police announce arrests in September 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen
Nearly a year later, police have announced the arrest of a Milwaukee man and woman in connection with the fatal stabbing of an Onalaska man believed to have been random.
'Can the virus die in a day?' FOX6 viewers report testing both positive and negative for COVID-19
Two FOX6 viewers tested positive and negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours -- so which test was right?
'Maybe the National Guard:' Chief may request help with 100+ police departments pulling out of DNC
Following news that more than 100 police departments won't be responding to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, the city's police chief said he's prepared to seek state or federal assistance.
As Milwaukee's 2020 homicide count nears 2019 total, groups 'out here working to turn it around'
Four shootings that left seven people hurt and one dead in four hours Tuesday are adding to a larger trend for 2020 in Milwaukee, as the homicide count nears the total for 2019.
Milwaukee restaurants, bars to submit safety plans, part of anticipated order revision
Milwaukee bars and restaurants will have to submit a reopening plan if they want to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oriental Theatre undergoing restoration project while closed due to COVID-19
Milwaukee's iconic Oriental Theatre -- shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic -- is using the time to renovate its interior.
Nearly a year later, West Allis police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man and woman from Milwaukee in the fatal stabbing of an Onalaska man -- believed random.
72-year-old suspect in custody for attempted theft at Shorewood Metro Market
A 72-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody after reportedly displaying a knife at a Metro Market employee during an attempted retail theft.
Shorewood attorney accused of spitting on teen enters not guilty plea, $5,000 cash bail returned
A Shorewood attorney who spit on a teenager during a Black Lives Matter protest in June pleaded not guilty to hate crime charges.
Packers donate player-directed grants of $125K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Sherman Phoenix
The Green Bay Packers announced they are donating two player-directed $125,000 grants, one to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and one to Sherman Phoenix.
Police: Cudahy man charged with homicide in death of 65-year-old woman
A Cudahy man has been charged in a fatal shooting that took place at his residence near Lunham and Swift.
Have you seen him? MPD seeks man who stole from car
Milwaukee police have asked for the public's help identifying a man who stole items from a car.
'Not a patrol operation:' Up to 35 federal investigators to focus on violent crime in Milwaukee
United States Attorney Matthew Krueger Wednesday laid out the mission of up to 35 federal agents coming to Milwaukee not to get involved in any civil unrest or protest -- but to focus on violent crime.
Guns N’ Roses Summerfest concert rescheduled for July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Guns 'n Roses has rescheduled its 2020 North American Tour dates. They will be back at the Summerfest grounds on July 10, 2021.
Milwaukee officials prepare updated health order, COVID-19 precautions in place for early voting
The Milwaukee Health Department is gearing up for an updated public health order. Officials offered a glimpse of some revisions to come during a virtual COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
Wauwatosa officer involved in 3 deaths in 5 years believes he was suspended to appease protesters
For the first time, we're hearing from Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who fatally shot three men in the line of duty over the past five years, shootings he says were in self-defense.
Less than 2 years in prison for Milwaukee woman convicted of trafficking girls who spent time at shelter
One of two Milwaukee women convicted of human trafficking was sentenced to less than two years in prison Tuesday, July 28.
'We hope that we can make an impact:' Relay For Life goes virtual in 2020 due to pandemic
COVID-19 impacts Relay for Life, American Cancer Society's biggest fundraiser.