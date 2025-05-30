Open Record: Maxwell Anderson Trial

Testimony is well underway in the trial of Maxwell Anderson, the Milwaukee man accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators get you caught up on what's happened in court during week 1 of the trial. FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn, who has been following the testimony, talks about what we've heard and seen thus far. Legal expert and criminal defense attorney, Julius Kim, of Kim & Lavoy, S.C., walks us through what we can expect in the next week from the courtroom.

