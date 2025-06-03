The Brief Testimony in the trial of Maxwell Anderson resumes on Tuesday, June 3. Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson. WARNING: During testimony, some content may not be suitable for all viewers.



Testimony in the trial of Maxwell Anderson, the Milwaukee man accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson, resumed on Tuesday, June 3.

In Court

What we know:

Testimony on Monday, June 2 provided our first look at Anderson's arrest. On April 4, 2024, sheriff's detectives spotted Maxwell Anderson's car, started tailing it as Anderson made his way back toward his home on Milwaukee's south side, and ultimately made a traffic stop.

"Mr. Anderson was sitting in the driver's seat physically shaking," said Det. John Guillot of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

That stop was a ruse. Investigators wanted to stop Anderson before he got home. They already had a warrant to search it.

Pete Worbington (not pictured) lived in Anderson's lower unit. Worbington said Anderson, a bartender, often had people over after the bar closed.

"How often have people over?" asked prosecutor Ian Vance-Curzan.

"Two to three times a month. Couldn't get to sleep until 3 am. Drunk people over all the time, hearing people knocking stuff off the walls," Worbington said.

Worbington said Anderson kept tools in the basement and did projects around the property, making a lot of noise. But Worbington said he does not remember hearing anything of note the night prosecutors say Sade Robinson came back to Anderson's house or when prosecutors believe Anderson left to dispose of her body.

Later that same day, a leg was found along the lake near Warnimont Park in Cudahy.

The backstory:

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date, dismembering her and dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.

Dig deeper:

