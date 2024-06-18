Sade Robinson remains; human arm found on Waukegan beach linked via DNA

article

The Lake County, Illinois Coroner's Office announced on Tuesday, June 18 that DNA testing confirmed the human arm found on a beach in Waukegan belonged to Sade Robinson of Milwaukee.

Robinson was reported missing in Milwaukee on April 2. She has since been identified as a homicide victim.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek stated in a news release, "On behalf of the Lake County Coroner’s Office, I want to express our sincere condolences to Sade’s family and friends who continue to endure this tragic loss."

Officials say the Lake County Coroner’s Office has worked closely with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office since the discovery of the arm on Saturday, May 11.

Robinson’s family was notified of the DNA confirmation by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.