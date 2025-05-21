Sade Robinson homicide; the psychology behind the murder

The Brief It has been more than a year since Sade Robinson was last seen alive. The trial for Maxwell Anderson starts on Tuesday, May 27. Forensics, phone analysis and real-time tracking technology all played a major role in solving Robinson's murder.



Forensics, phone analysis and real-time tracking technology all played a major role in solving Sade Robinson's murder. Now, the man accused of killing and dismembering the Milwaukee teenager is preparing to learn his fate in court.

We are now just days away from the start of Maxwell Anderson's trial. The trial starts on Tuesday, May 27.

This case is one of Milwaukee's most high-profile crimes in recent years. A former homicide detective is giving insight into the psychology of homicide.

Under the cover of darkness, a crime was meticulously pieced together by investigators in the light.

"He’s probably the individual who thought he could get away with this and not get caught, but I don’t know how, because it was very poorly carried out," said retired Milwaukee Police Department Lt. Steven Spingola.

A 19-year-old murdered

What we know:

Prosecutors believe 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson killed and mutilated 19-year-old Sade Robinson after a date on April 1, 2024.

Related article

Detectives say the two went to two bars the night Robinson disappeared. Cell phone records pinged Robinson's location to Anderson's home at 39th and Oklahoma just before 9:30 p.m.

Investigation process

Surveillance Video & Tracking:

Newly obtained surveillance video by FOX6 shows evidence listed in the criminal complaint.

Detectives say the video shows Robinson's vehicle leaving the alley of Anderson's home on April 2, 2024, around 12:45 a.m.

Robinson's cellphone was later traced to Warnimont Park in Cudahy, where her severed leg was discovered.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Several hours later the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle matching the description of Robinson's hit a gate near the pump house around 3 a.m. shortly after someone is seen on camera near the beach.

Robinson's car was later found torched that same morning.

"Obviously, that to me is the mind of a killer. He’s trying to get rid of all of that evidence. That’s one of the reasons he burned that car," said Spingola.

In the days and weeks ahead, Robinson's body parts would surface from Milwaukee County to Illinois.

"Nowadays we can track the movement of suspects, of cars, of witnesses, and in this case here, it is going to be damning at trial — let’s face it," said Spingola.

Spingola has been involved in many high-profile cases, including serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

FOX6 News: There are a lot of people making the connection between this case and Jeffrey Dahmer. Do you see any similarities here?

Spingola: Dahmer, a lot of his victims weren’t known. They were reported missing, but there weren’t body parts that were recovered. The body parts in this case were recovered immediately, which just puts a general panic. Let’s face it, nobody wants to believe they live in an area where there’s a serial killer cutting up bodies. I do a lot of teaching and people are very interested in serial killers, but here, I clearly don’t think Anderson. I’ve said this from the beginning: he’s not a serial killer. He’s too sloppy with what he does, basically."

Inside the Home:

An integral part of the investigation is Anderson's home. FOX6 obtained video allegedly showing the basement.

"It shows you about the way he lives," said Spingola.

A confidential informant told investigators Anderson planned to kill Robinson.

According to the criminal complaint, the confidential informant told investigators Anderson intended to bring Robinson to his home, force her into the basement at gunpoint and dismember her.

The person told detectives they spotted three saws in Anderson's basement that could have possibly been used as weapons.

A look back

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News: Do you think the information that investigators learned from the confidential informant will hold up in court?

Spingola: I’ll tell you this: all killers talk, it's just a matter of who they talk to. They leak out their ideas. I think he was leaking out his ideas here because that was his fantasy and fantasies never live up to what they are."

This past December, Anderson's attorneys filed a motion requesting more time to review expert analysis that could possibly give Anderson an alibi.

"Our expert believes that there’s evidence on Mr. Anderson's phone that suggests that he was using the internet – presumably at his home – during that timeframe that another person would have been driving Ms. Robinson’s car around," said Anthony Cotton, defense attorney.

To which the prosecutors responded:

"The state’s contention has always been that Maxwell Anderson left the house around 12:45 with Sade's car and her body, and was driving around town throughout the night," said Ian Vance-Curzan, Milwaukee County District Attorney.

Anderson’s trial on charges of intentional homicide, arson and mutilating a corpse was delayed as Sade's family holds out hope the rest of her remains will surface.

"I feel so bad for the Robinson family. I cannot believe that you could still be looking for parts of her body a year later here," said Spingola.

Related article

What they're saying:

FOX6 News: What strategies could you see the defense potentially using in trial?

Spingola: Cell phone records there are always questions when you take a look at what tower was tracked. Where was the phone pinging off of? There is still some controversy that when towers get overloaded they will actually ping off another tower. They're not going to be able to put him on the stand and he’s not going to be able to come up with some rational thought process of what happened here.

FOX6 News: Do you recommend [Maxwell Anderson] to take the stand?

Spingola: No, and I don’t think his attorney will either.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A daring decision that could shed light on a tragedy still haunting the shores of Lake Michigan.

"I think our people here are going to be able to take a look at this case and follow what I call are the breadcrumbs that are going to lead you right to Maxwell Anderson. This is not a who done it," said Spingola.

FOX6 News did reach out to the attorneys representing Maxwell Anderson and his family. They declined our offer for an interview.

FOX6 dug into Anderson's criminal history. Documents show cases involving drunk driving, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse-related incidents dating back to 2014.