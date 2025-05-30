The Brief Testimony in the trial of Maxwell Anderson resumes on Friday, May 30. Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson. WARNING: During testimony, some content may not be suitable for all viewers.



Testimony in the trial of Maxwell Anderson, the Milwaukee man accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson, will continue Friday, May 30.

In Court

What they're saying:

Thursday's testimony centered on Robinson's final hours, her burned-out car found near 30th and Lisbon and a search of her apartment.

Surveillance video showed Robinson leaving her Brewers Hill apartment and arriving at work on the day she was last seen. It also showed an employee waving goodbye as she left work nine hours later. Screenshots of Robinson's cellphone location history show she left work until the phone stopped moving. It last connected to its network near Warnimont Park.

The fire that torched Robinson's car was deemed arson, and a detective found clothing inside the car.

"Heavy fire damage, trunk pretty intact," said Alexis Krusic, an MCSO detective with the Investigative Services Bureau and a federally deputized Task Force Officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Defense Attorney Anthony Cotton asked Krusic if there were any identifiers for Anderson inside Robinson's car. She said there were not.

The backstory:

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date, dismembering her and dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.

Related article

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News is streaming the entire Anderson trial each day on FOX LOCAL. The app is free to download on your phone, tablet or smart TV.