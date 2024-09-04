Expand / Collapse search

Maxwell Anderson warrant; accused tried to cover up death: prosecutors

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2024 3:19pm CDT
MILWAUKEE - A newly-uncovered search warrant shows prosecutors believe Maxwell Anderson tried to cover up the death of Sade Robinson with a text message. 

The search warrant shows Anderson sent Robinson a text message the morning after prosecutors said he killed her. The warrant says it appears to be an attempt to cover up what he had done. 

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date – and then dismembering her before dumping her body parts across Milwaukee.

Anderson's criminal trial is set for December. 