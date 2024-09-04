Maxwell Anderson warrant; accused tried to cover up death: prosecutors

article

The Brief A newly-uncovered search warrant indicates that prosecutors believe Maxwell Anderson tried to cover up the death of Sade Robinson. The coverup came in the form of a text message that was sent the morning after prosecutors said Anderson killed Robinson.



The search warrant shows Anderson sent Robinson a text message the morning after prosecutors said he killed her. The warrant says it appears to be an attempt to cover up what he had done.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date – and then dismembering her before dumping her body parts across Milwaukee.

Anderson's criminal trial is set for December.